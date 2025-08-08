Christina Rondeau to Appear on Larry Namer’s 'Stall Talk' Podcast for Unfiltered Menopause Conversation

About

About Christina Rondeau & Rondeau’s Kickboxing and Fitness Christina Rondeau is a former professional kickboxer and boxer, and the USKBA Light Middleweight Professional Kickboxing Champion. A 5th-degree black belt master in Kenpo Karate and certified Krav Maga instructor, she brings over 35 years of expertise in martial arts, fitness, and self-defense. Christina has competed internationally with the USA Kickboxing Team (WAKO) and was featured in Chuck Norris’ World Combat League and multiple pay-per-view events. Beyond the ring, Christina is a dynamic motivational speaker, certified life coach, and accomplished author of books across multiple genres, and podcast creator. She is also a business consultant and the visionary behind several health and wellness initiatives. Christina is the founder of Rondeau’s Kickboxing and Fitness, a leading training center in Johnston, Rhode Island, serving the community since 1990. Her gym offers transformational group kickboxing classes, martial arts training, self-defense programs, and personal coaching, on line video coaching and virtual classes. Christina remains deeply involved in every aspect of the business, delivering hands-on leadership that fuels results and community connection.

