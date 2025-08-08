Christina Rondeau to Appear on Larry Namer’s 'Stall Talk' Podcast for Unfiltered Menopause Conversation

Christina Rondeau joins Larry Namer's "Stall Talk" to share real talk on menopause, mindset, and her groundbreaking fitness makeover series.

We're talking hot flashes, mood swings, identity shifts, and the feeling of thinking you're crazy -- spoiler alert: you're not.”
— Christina Rondeau
JOHNNSTON, RI, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christina Rondeau, creator of the groundbreaking reality series Menopause Fitness Makeover, will be featured on an upcoming episode of Stall Talk, the raw and refreshingly honest podcast created by Larry Namer, co-founder of E! Entertainment Television. The episode is set to air in November 2025 and will spotlight the unfiltered truth about menopause, fitness, and fighting for yourself when everything feels like it’s falling apart.

Hosted by Namer alongside Jenilee Harrison (Three’s Company) and Cassandra Wilkins, Stall Talk is known for bringing generations of women together to say the things that usually stay behind closed doors — or bathroom stalls.

“Menopause is messy. It’s misunderstood. And it’s often ignored in media,” said Rondeau. “This episode is going to break that silence. We’re talking hot flashes, mood swings, identity shifts, and the feeling of thinking you’re crazy — spoiler alert: you’re not. This is real talk. No filters. No fluff. Just women being real, raw, and honest.”

Empowering Women Through Real Conversation Rondeau will share the story behind Menopause Fitness Makeover, a reality series that follows six women over six weeks as they transform their bodies, minds, and self-worth. The show, which Rondeau created, directed, and produced, has already received national media attention for its unapologetic approach to midlife change.

The Stall Talk episode will go deeper — covering what women wish they knew before menopause hit, why society shames aging, and how fitness, mindset, and honest conversations can be life-saving.

“This is about more than just menopause,” added Rondeau. “It’s about giving women permission to say, ‘I’m not done yet. I’m not invisible. And I sure as hell am not crazy.’”

About Stall Talk

Stall Talk is the brainchild of entertainment legend Larry Namer and features weekly episodes that feel like the most honest conversations women have — in the bathroom. Blending humor, wisdom, and multigenerational insight, the show brings celebrities, experts, and everyday women together to talk openly about topics that often go undiscussed.

About Christina Rondeau

Christina Rondeau is a fitness icon, former Professional Kickboxer and Boxer, life coach, and 5th-degree black belt with over 35 years of experience empowering others through movement and mindset. She is the creator and executive producer of Menopause Fitness Makeover, a reality show that’s redefining what it means to age with strength and purpose.

5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before Becoming a Fighter & Entrepreneur

About

About Christina Rondeau & Rondeau’s Kickboxing and Fitness Christina Rondeau is a former professional kickboxer and boxer, and the USKBA Light Middleweight Professional Kickboxing Champion. A 5th-degree black belt master in Kenpo Karate and certified Krav Maga instructor, she brings over 35 years of expertise in martial arts, fitness, and self-defense. Christina has competed internationally with the USA Kickboxing Team (WAKO) and was featured in Chuck Norris’ World Combat League and multiple pay-per-view events. Beyond the ring, Christina is a dynamic motivational speaker, certified life coach, and accomplished author of books across multiple genres, and podcast creator. She is also a business consultant and the visionary behind several health and wellness initiatives. Christina is the founder of Rondeau’s Kickboxing and Fitness, a leading training center in Johnston, Rhode Island, serving the community since 1990. Her gym offers transformational group kickboxing classes, martial arts training, self-defense programs, and personal coaching, on line video coaching and virtual classes. Christina remains deeply involved in every aspect of the business, delivering hands-on leadership that fuels results and community connection.

Christina Rondeaus website

