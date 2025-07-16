Menopause Fitness Makeover Reality Series Filmed in Rhode Island set to Empower Women Nationwide

Professional Kickboxer and Fitness Trainer Christina Rondeau 6 Women and Trainer Christina Rondeau in the reality show "Menopause Fitness Makeover" Reality Show and Transformation

Six women face menopause head on through workouts, nutrition, and expert guidance in a powerful six week reality show transformation.

You have the Power to Create the Life You Want” — Christina Rondeau

JOHNSTON, RI, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Life-Changing Reality Series “Menopause Fitness Makeover” Filmed in Rhode Island Set to Empower Women NationwideSix women face menopause head-on through workouts, nutrition, and expert guidance in a powerful six-week reality show transformation.FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEA groundbreaking new reality series is emerging from Rhode Island, where six women embark on a powerful six-week journey of transformation in Menopause Fitness Makeover, created and directed by Christina Rondeau. Filmed at Rondeau’s Kickboxing and Fitness in Johnston, the series captures the physical, emotional, and mental evolution of women navigating menopause while juggling real-life responsibilities.Each episode highlights the raw and relatable experiences of the participants as they push through intense workouts, embrace new nutritional habits, and participate in weekly group meetings that explore key topics such as hormone health, emotional resilience, stress management, and self-love. The show also features expert-led sessions with professionals in functional medicine, psychotherapy, Reiki, hormone therapy, and mind-body wellness.“This show is more than fitness—it’s about rediscovering yourself,” says Christina Rondeau. “Menopause is often viewed as a time of decline, but we’re flipping the script and showing how this phase can be one of strength, renewal, and empowerment.”Menopause Fitness Makeover offers an unfiltered look at how powerful transformation can be—physically, mentally, and emotionally—when the right support, knowledge, and motivation come together.The series is currently being independently produced and will be pitched to television and streaming networks. Distributors, network representatives, or media outlets interested in discussing the project or arranging interviews are encouraged to contact Christina Rondeau directly.For More Information: Instagram: @christinarondeaucelebrity | @rondeauskbHashtag: #MenopauseFitnessMakeoverContact:Christina RondeauDirector & Creator – Menopause Fitness Makeoverinfo@rkblive.com(401) 996-5425Empowerment starts here. Transformation is just the beginning. Stay tuned—this is a movement you won’t want to miss

