Christina Rondeau Selected as Providence Leading Lady and Johnston Best Kickboxing School
Providence Monthly selected 40+ Inspiring women as leading ladies in the Rhode Island.
To be recognized as a leading lady means so much. I think it is important for women to be supportive and empower each other. To be amongst others with the same visions and goals is incredible.”JOHNSTON, RI, U.S.A., March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- March is Women's History Month, a month to celebrate womens contributions to history, culture and society. Providence Monthly took this tim
— Christina Rondeau
e to present 40 of Rhode Islands leading Ladies. Among those chosen was Christina Rondeau, owner of Rondeau's Kickboxing. Within the same month her facility was also selected as the best Kickboxing School in Johnston.
Christina was honored to be selected as a Leading Lady in Rhode Island, "To be recognized as a leading lady means so much. I think it is important for women to be supportive and empower each other. To be amongst others with the same visions and goals is incredible."
Christina's passion has been to motivate, inspire and make a difference in the lives of others and within the community. She opened the doors at Rondeau's Kickboxing over 31 years ago and has had thousands of people enter since. The Johnston location not only offers group classes but now also has circuit training. Circuit training, called Fight Club, took everything we do in our group classes and broke it down to an individual 10 Round - 40 Minute Workout guided by a coach. Rondeau's Kickboxing also has kids classes where they not only learn kickboxing, but also is geared to build confidence, leadership and teamwork skills. To learn more about everything Rondeau's Kickboxing is offering, go to www.rkblive.com
