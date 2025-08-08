Racial Act recusal rules for ex-prosecutor judges issued

(Subscription required) A California ethics panel clarified when ex-prosecutor judges must recuse from Racial Justice Act cases, emphasizing impartiality while allowing participation if no direct conflict or appearance of bias exists.

