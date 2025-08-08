Weekly Traffic Update: August 8, 2025

Eastbound 27th St. to close from Iowa St. to Lawrence Ave. for Street Maintenance work

Beginning Wednesday, August 13, City contractors will reopen westbound 27th St. from Iowa St. to Lawrence Ave. to begin the next phase of street maintenance work. After this, crews will close eastbound 27th St. from Iowa St. to Lawrence Ave. to continue work in this area.

To learn more about the City’s street maintenance program, visit lawrenceks.org/mso/street-maintenance.

Lane shift at W 2nd St. and McDonald Dr. begins August 11

Beginning Monday, August 11, City contractors will alter the temporary traffic control at the intersection of W 2nd St. and McDonald Dr. and shift lanes over to allow crews to complete work in the area. Crews will also adjust the traffic signal timing for traffic on McDonald Dr.

Crews will continue to adjust the traffic control in this area as work progresses. Further traffic control shifts will be sent in future Weekly Traffic Updates.

The City anticipates this work to last through mid-October, pending weather or other delays.

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive map, visit: lawrenceks.org/construction.

Contact: Michael Leos, Communication & Community Engagement Specialist, Municipal Services & Operations – mleos@lawrenceks.org