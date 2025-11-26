Weekly Traffic Update: November 26, 2025

This edition of the Weekly Traffic Update is being sent on Wednesday, November 26, in anticipation of City Hall being closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.

One block of 9th St. to close for Jayhawk Watershed project

Beginning December 1, the block of 9th St. between Indiana St. and Louisiana St. will be fully closed to traffic. Business access will remain open during this time, and customers will continue to have access to all businesses in the area.

No on-street parking will be available during construction on this block. Parking will be available in the surrounding area as designated. Updated parking maps and access information will be posted and maintained at lawrenceks.gov/mso/jayhawk-watershed before December 1 and throughout construction.

This work will extend west to Mississippi St. in early 2026.

27th St. to close between Iowa St. and Chipperfield Rd.

Beginning Tuesday, December 2, City contractors will close 27th St. between Iowa St. and Chipperfield Rd. for a stormwater replacement project.

A signed detour in the area will direct westbound traffic to Clinton Pkwy. and then to Lawrence Ave. Eastbound traffic will be detoured to Lawrence Ave., Clinton Pkwy., and then to Iowa St.

The City anticipates this project to be complete in Q1 2026, pending weather or other delays.

Fambrough Dr. (11th St.) to close between Maine St. and Illinois St. for KU Football Gameday

This Friday, November 28, Fambrough Dr. (11th St.) will close at 6 a.m. between Maine St. and Illinois St. to allow pedestrians and traffic to safely exit the KU Football Stadium for KU home games.

The closure will remain in place for 45 minutes after the conclusion of the game.

Intersection of 9th St. and Mass. St. temporarily closed for Holiday Lighting and Santa Rescue

On Friday, November 28, the intersection of 9th St. and Massachusetts St. will be closed from 5:30 to 7 p.m. for the annual holiday lighting and Santa rescue. 9th St. will be closed after the alleys between New Hampshire St. and Massachusetts St. as well as between Massachusetts St. and Vermont St.

The closure will remain in place until the conclusion of the event around 7 p.m.

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive map, visit: lawrenceks.gov/construction.

Contact: Michael Leos, Communication & Community Engagement Specialist, Municipal Services & Operations – mleos@lawrenceks.gov