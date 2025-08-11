IRES MLS is Now Fixing Homebuyer and Seller Perception of Real Estate Brokers Efforts with Rayse

The truth about broker value and the free tool that finally proves it

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IRES MLS, one of the leading multiple listing services in Colorado, has officially launched Rayse as a complimentary benefit for all of its subscribers. Rayse is a first-of-its-kind client experience designed to help real estate professionals clearly communicate their worth, show the work they do, keep clients informed throughout the entire transaction and build lasting trust — all through the MLS dashboard.As the real estate industry continues to experience unprecedented change, IRES recognized the need to equip its brokers with tools that elevate the broker-client relationship and reinforce the central role of the MLS. By making Rayse available to subscribers at no cost, IRES is investing in the long-term success of its members and reasserting its position as a technology-forward, broker-first organization.“We chose to bring Rayse to our members because the timing and need have never been more critical,” said Jeff Bosch, CEO of IRES MLS. “Brokers are being asked to prove their worth in ways they never have before and Rayse gives them the platform to do exactly that. Our board saw Rayse as more than a product — it’s a strategic asset that keeps the MLS central to the transaction and helps our brokers shine in front of their clients.”Today’s buyers and sellers crave visibility and connection. A recent industry study [SM1] found that 46% of homebuyers believe their agent spends fewer than 15 hours on a home purchase — when the actual average is closer to 87 hours. Additionally, 96% of sellers say they want a tool that gives them real-time updates on their agent’s efforts, and 89% say they’d be willing to pay their agent more if that transparency was delivered.Rayse is a lightweight, client-facing platform that sits between agents and consumers to create a shared space for communication, transparency and transaction visibility. With features like dynamic buyer and seller presentations, real-time client portals, automated agent updates and milestone tracking, Rayse helps agents show their work and keeps clients continuously engaged throughout the buying or selling journey.“IRES is setting the tone for what leadership looks like in this next chapter of real estate,” said James Dwiggins, co-CEO of Rayse. “They understand that MLSs can’t afford to sit on the sidelines anymore. By launching Rayse, IRES is not just empowering their brokers — it’s stepping into the role of ecosystem operator and future-builder. This is how the MLS reinforces its relevance and drives real, measurable value.”About IRES MLSIRES MLS seeks to empower Colorado brokers, appraisers and other real estate professionals to help Coloradans realize the dream of property ownership, financial stability, and success for businesses and consumers alike. Through its clean data, education programs, and smart technological solutions, IRES MLS provides innovative, cutting-edge solutions that are built to stand the test of today’s ever-evolving real estate industry.IRES puts the real estate community at the forefront, by building solutions based on Subscriber feedback and in response to a wide range of data needs. This dedication to real estate professionals’ needs – now and in the future – has made IRES an invaluable partner to its 6,000 Subscribers. Learn more at www.iresmls.com IRES Media Contact: Shannon Mueller- Linhart Public Relations- smueller@linhartpr.comAbout RayseRayse is a real estate transparency platform that empowers agents to showcase their value, fosters trust with clients, and positions MLSs at the center of the transaction experience. Built as a lightweight layer between the agent and the consumer, Rayse brings visibility, professionalism, and collaboration to the forefront. By leveraging Rayse, MLSs gain a strategic foundation that drives relevance, revenue, and long-term ecosystem control.For more information, visit www.rayse.com/ires or contact pr@rayse.com.

