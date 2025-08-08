Liquid Logics Integrates With BCHH

Liquid Logics Announces New Integration with BCHH, Enhancing Title and Settlement Services for Private Lenders

LEE'S SUMMIT, MO, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Liquid Logics , the nation’s leading provider of cloud-based Loan Management Systems for private and hard money lenders, is excited to announce its latest integration with BCHH , A Stewart Company that provides national title insurance. This partnership aims to streamline the loan closing process for private lenders, providing enhanced efficiency and greater accuracy in title and settlement services.About the BCHH IntegrationEstablished in 2007, BCHH has become a trusted vendor management company offering Title and Settlement Services nationwide. With over 60 years of industry experience, BCHH has built a reputation for making real estate transactions seamless for lenders and borrowers alike. Their mission—reflected in the motto "Our Name Is Behind Our Service"—focuses on delivering unparalleled customer service and customizing workflows to fit client needs. BCHH’s centralized fulfillment model ensures that their lender clients and borrowers experience smooth, hassle-free real estate transactions."At BCHH, we’re committed to streamlining the title and closing process for our clients nationwide,” said Jim Felouzis, National Account Manager of BCHH. “Integrating with the Liquid Logics platform enhances that mission by combining our national title expertise with cutting-edge loan origination technology. This partnership creates a seamless, efficient experience for lenders and borrowers alike."Benefits of the Liquid Logics and BCHH PartnershipThe integration of Liquid Logics’ Loan Management System with BCHH’s national title and settlement services means that private and hard money lenders will benefit from a more efficient, streamlined closing process. Lenders can now access BCHH’s trusted network of title services directly from the Liquid Logics platform, eliminating redundant processes and reducing transaction times.“Partnering with BCHH is a natural fit for us at Liquid Logics,” said Sam Kaddah, CEO of Liquid Logics. “Their unwavering commitment to customer service and their ability to simplify the complex title and settlement process aligns perfectly with our mission to provide transparent, efficient, and scalable solutions for private lenders. This integration will not only save time but also provide our clients with a higher level of service and support.”Key Benefits of the Integration Include:Seamless Title and Settlement Services: Access BCHH’s nationwide network of title and closing services directly through Liquid Logics’ cloud-based platform.Customizable Workflow: BCHH mirrors the workflow of each client, ensuring no disruption to the way lenders already operate.Dedicated Service Teams: Each client benefits from a dedicated service team that resolves issues quickly, allowing lenders to focus on their core business.About Liquid LogicsBased in Kansas City, Liquid Logics is the nation’s premier provider of cloud-based Loan Management Systems for private and hard money lenders. The platform offers a comprehensive, customizable, and secure solution to streamline loan origination, reduce risk, and maximize profitability. With advanced tools for automated underwriting, full-cycle loan management, and more, Liquid Logics continues to lead the industry in delivering flexible, user-friendly software for today’s lending professionals.About BCHHFounded in 2007, BCHH is a national vendor management company specializing in Title and Settlement Services for real estate transactions. Operating nationwide, BCHH offers customized solutions to lending institutions and government entities, providing superior customer service through a centralized fulfillment model. With over 60 years of experience, BCHH remains committed to making real estate transactions easier for lenders and borrowers alike.For media inquiries, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.