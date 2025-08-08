Former Navy SEAL Robert O'Neill Brings Unfiltered Stories & Brotherhood Tales in New Episodes of The Operator Podcast

The Operator With Rob O’Neill Podcast

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Former Navy SEAL Robert J. O'Neill has released four new episodes of The Operator Podcast, continuing his candid discussions on military service, current events, and life after special operations. O'Neill, who served on the mission that killed Osama bin Laden, uses the platform to share experiences from his 16-year career in Naval Special Warfare and offer commentary on contemporary issues.The recent episodes feature conversations with fellow veterans and solo segments where O'Neill addresses topics ranging from military culture to political developments and explores plant-based medicine approaches to veteran recovery.Episode 138: "Navy SEAL Scott Paget – Part 1"Listen: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/138-navy-seal-scott-paget-part-1/id1638850147?i=1000661209876 In this first installment, Paget recounts his unlikely path from Florida State's ROTC program to SEAL Team 2. The two swap pre-9/11 stories, from wild overseas liberty ports to the intense training culture of the Teams. Paget also shares early deployment experiences in Bahrain, Albania, and with foreign special forces — painting a vivid picture of SEAL life before America entered its longest war.Episode 139: "Navy SEAL Scott Paget – Part 2"Listen: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/139-navy-seal-scott-paget-part-2/id1638850147?i=1000661231234 O'Neill continues his conversation with former SEAL teammate Scott Paget, exploring their time together before and after 9/11. Listeners get a candid look at ship deployments, training mishaps, and the relentless pace of the Teams. The stories range from high-tempo missions in Bosnia and Estonia to the unique camaraderie that defines special operations.Episode 140: "Mr. Crowley Comes Home"Listen: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/140-mr-crowley-comes-home/id1638850147?i=1000661234567 In this solo episode, O'Neill takes listeners on a no-holds-barred journey through current events, rock 'n' roll tributes, and cultural commentary. From saluting legends like Ozzy Osbourne and Lemmy Kilmister to weighing in on Hunter Biden's media tour, O'Neill offers his trademark mix of humor and sharp political takes. He also discusses plans for an Ibogaine journey in Mexico, the importance of free speech, and the absurdity of today's media narratives.Episode 141: "Ibogaine x 3"Listen: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/141-ibogaine-x-3/id1637203087?i=1000720922248 Latest Release - This important episode explores O'Neill's use of plant-based medicine and psychedelics with other Special Forces veterans to help recover from addiction and PTSD. The episode provides valuable insights into alternative approaches to veteran mental health and recovery.Listen & Subscribe:New episodes drop weekly on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Amazon Music, Audible, and wherever you get your podcasts.For podcasts, apparel, memorabilia, books, and more: https://linktr.ee/mchooyah Tune in and join the mission: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-operator-with-rob-oneill/id1637203087 More about Robert J. O'Neill Robert J. O'Neill is one of the most highly decorated combat veterans of our time. He served at SEAL Team Two, SEAL Team Four and eight years at the legendary SEAL Team Six. Having taken part in and leading over 400 combat missions, Rob operated in Liberia, The Balkans, The Persian Gulf and Indian Ocean, Ukraine, Iraq, Afghanistan, and Pakistan. During his remarkable career, Robert J. O'Neill has been decorated 53 times with honors. His awards include two Silver Stars(1) for gallantry in action against the enemy, four Bronze Stars with Valor(2) to denote heroism against the enemy, a Joint Service Commendation Medal with Valor(3), a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal with Valor(4), three Presidential Unit Commendations, and three Combat Action ribbons to name a few.Rob is the author of the NY Times and London Times Best Selling Memoir THE OPERATOR: Firing the Shots that Killed Osama bin Laden and My Years as a SEAL Team Warrior.Media Contact:

