Leading Neurovascular Specialist Dr. Jeremy M. Liff Brings Advanced Stroke and Brain Aneurysm Treatment to the Tri-State

INTERVENTIONAL NEURO ASSOCIATES Dr. Jeremy M. Liff

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Jeremy M. Liff , a highly trained neurovascular specialist with expertise in catheter-based treatment of stroke, brain aneurysms, and complex venous conditions, is now providing advanced interventional care to patients throughout the region."Every day, I witness the devastating impact that neurovascular emergencies have on patients and their families," said Dr. Liff . "My mission is to provide the most advanced, minimally invasive treatments available to help patients not just survive these critical conditions but truly recover and reclaim their lives. When it comes to stroke treatment, having these specialized interventions available locally can mean the difference between disability and full recovery."Dr. Liff's practice addresses conditions that represent significant public health challenges. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, every 40 seconds someone in the United States has a stroke, with approximately 795,000 Americans experiencing stroke annually ( https://www.cdc.gov/stroke/data-research/facts-stats/index.html ). Brain aneurysms affect an estimated 6.7 million Americans, with about 30,000 ruptures occurring each year ( https://www.bafound.org/statistics-and-facts/ ). Lower back pain impacts 39% of American adults, with 8.2% suffering from chronic severe back pain ( https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/products/databriefs/db415.htm ). Additionally, severe nosebleeds affect up to 60% of Americans at least once in their lifetime, accounting for approximately 1 in 200 emergency department visits annually ( https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/full/10.1177/0194599819890327 ).Dr. Liff earned his Doctor of Medicine from SUNY Upstate Medical University in 2007 and completed his Neurology residency at Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center, where he served as Chief Resident. His advanced training includes dual fellowships in Vascular Neurology at Mt. Sinai Hospital and Endovascular Neurosurgery at NYU Langone Medical Center, giving him board certifications in Neurology, Vascular Neurology, and Endovascular Neurosurgery."The brain's vascular system is incredibly complex and delicate," explained Dr. Liff. "My dual fellowship training allows me to approach each patient with a comprehensive understanding of both the neurological and surgical aspects of their condition. This dual perspective is crucial when making critical treatment decisions."Dr. Liff offers a comprehensive range of minimally invasive procedures designed to address complex neurological conditions. His advanced treatment options include Mechanical Thrombectomy for acute stroke, Aneurysm Coiling and Stenting to prevent rupture, and Carotid Stenting to restore blood flow and reduce stroke risk. He also specializes in Cerebral Vein Angioplasty and Stenting for venous outflow conditions, Embolization procedures for arteriovenous malformations and tumors, and Subdural Hematoma Embolization using middle meningeal artery techniques. In addition, Dr. Liff performs Epistaxis Embolization for severe, recurrent nosebleeds, Lumbar Epidural Spine Injections for chronic back pain, and Intrathecal Chemotherapy for central nervous system conditions."The beauty of endovascular treatment is that we can often address complex brain and spine conditions through a small incision in the groin or wrist," said Dr. Liff. "Patients who might have previously required major open surgery can now receive effective treatment with minimal recovery time. I've seen patients walk out of the hospital the day after a life-saving stroke intervention."Dr. Liff has presented original research at prestigious conferences including the American Academy of Neurology's annual meeting and the LINNC conference in Paris, with publications appearing in peer-reviewed journals such as "Clinical Neurology and Neurosurgery" and the "Journal of ECT." As a senior member of the Society of Neurointerventional Surgery, he remains at the forefront of advances in his field."There's something deeply meaningful about being able to provide this level of specialized care to my fellow New Yorkers and neighbors throughout the region," said Dr. Liff. "Families shouldn't have to travel across the country to access world-class neurovascular care when their loved one is having a stroke or facing a brain aneurysm. The faster we can restore blood flow to the brain, the more brain tissue we can save. Having these capabilities available locally means families don't have to face the impossible choice between distance and time when their loved one needs emergency care."Dr. Jeremy M. Liff is board-certified in Neurology, Vascular Neurology, and Endovascular Neurosurgery. He is a senior member of the Society of Neurointerventional Surgery and serves patients throughout the Tri-State Area. Medical statistics cited are from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ( https://www.cdc.gov/stroke/data-research/facts-stats/index.html ), Brain Aneurysm Foundation ( https://www.bafound.org/statistics-and-facts/ ), National Center for Health Statistics ( https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/products/databriefs/db415.htm ), and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery ( https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/full/10.1177/0194599819890327 ).Media Contact

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.