Council Backs Professors in Contract Negotiations

During this week’s Council meeting, the Council adopted a resolution in support of the Professors of the Practice (PoPs) at Tufts University’s School of the Museum of Fine Arts (SMFA) as they work toward securing a fair contract. The resolution highlights the critical role these full-time professors and practicing artists play in sustaining the SMFA’s academic excellence and in contributing to Boston’s vibrant arts community.

Councilors expressed concern over ongoing contract negotiations, where faculty have reported slow progress and a lack of meaningful engagement from university leadership. The resolution notes that while SMFA student enrollment has nearly tripled in recent years, the number of full-time PoPs has declined from 40 to 30, leading to increased workloads.

Faculty are seeking improved compensation, including a 4% cost-of-living increase and equitable salary minimums, but report that Tufts has offered only 2.75%. The resolution also cites additional challenges faced by BIPOC and international faculty, including inequitable treatment and inconsistent visa support.

By passing this resolution, the Council affirms its support for the right of workers to organize and calls on Tufts University to bargain in good faith. It also urges the university to invest in its faculty in alignment with its stated values of equity, inclusion, and academic excellence.