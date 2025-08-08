Building a Fairer Boston

Boston’s history of residential segregation and racial inequity continues to shape who has access to safe, affordable housing today. In recent years, the city has taken steps to address these barriers — from launching a community-led Assessment of Fair Housing in 2016 to Mayor Michelle Wu’s 2022 Executive Order embedding Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing (AFFH) into local policy.

AFFH is a federal mandate under the Fair Housing Act of 1968 that requires proactive efforts to dismantle segregation and housing discrimination. Boston is now one of the first cities in the country to integrate AFFH into its zoning code and has established both a Community Advisory Committee and a Monitoring Committee to oversee its implementation.

In support of these efforts, the Council recently adopted a resolution reaffirming its commitment to AFFH and calling for continued investment, oversight, and leadership to advance fair housing across the city. The resolution underscores the need for anti-displacement strategies, increased access to homeownership, and stronger accountability through data-driven evaluations. It also calls for more stable leadership and resources within the Office of Fair Housing & Equity, along with stronger partnerships between city, state, and regional housing agencies.