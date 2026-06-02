Learn-and-Earn Job Opportunities for Boston Students Expands Through Private-Public Coalition

Mayor Michelle Wu announced the expansion and redesign of school-year learn-and-earn opportunities for Boston students through a new public-private coalition, inviting private sector partners to join as funding members. The coalition will work to provide 2,000 job opportunities for Boston students ages 14-18, connecting them to part-time, career-connected jobs with private employers, community-based organizations, and local businesses. The jobs will be integrated into the network of college and career readiness resources available through Boston Public Schools and the Office of Youth Employment and Opportunity, increasing student participation in financial literacy, communication, and workforce readiness skills development.

“A paid job can be life-changing for a young person, giving them a sense of pride, independence, and a reason to believe in what’s possible. When that job is complemented by financial education and real-world skills, it sets them up for lasting success in their careers,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “This coalition is a commitment to making that a reality for every young person in Boston while creating pipelines for companies to find skilled talent. I’m grateful to the organizations that have already stepped up and invested in creating sustainable pathways for our students and our workforce.”

During the 2025–26 school year, 1,722 students have held school-year jobs through SuccessLink, the City's youth employment program. Building on that foundation, the City and its partners have set a goal of reaching 2,000 students — roughly 10% of all Boston Public Schools high schoolers — beginning next school year.

“Young people have made it clear: paid career opportunities during the school year are vital. These roles allow them to support their families while exploring their identities and future career paths,” said Allison Vernerey, Executive Director of the Office of Youth Employment and Opportunity. “We are eager to drive this work forward and incredibly thankful to the partners helping us show up for our youth.”

"Access to meaningful employment during the school year is a game changer for our students' long-term success,” said Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper. “By integrating these 2,000 paid opportunities directly into our Boston Public Schools network, we are providing them with a head start on their future. This coalition bridges the gap between the classroom and the real world, allowing students to develop critical workforce readiness skills while they continue forward on their academic journey. We are incredibly grateful to Mayor Wu and our private sector partners for investing in our students and helping us build a more equitable pipeline to career and college readiness.”

To reach the goal, coalition members will work together to expand job opportunities with existing partners, recruit new employers, provide wraparound support, and develop local talent to fuel Boston’s economic growth. Founding coalition partners have already committed to 475 jobs for the 2026-27 school year:

YMCA of Greater Boston will hire 200 teens and provide financial and training support this school year, on the heels of hiring 500 this summer. The YMCA also invests in workforce readiness through Y Achievers, a college and career discovery program for 200 BPS high school students during the school year.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston Clubs of Boston will expand their efforts to hire 100 young people as part of their ongoing commitment to youth employment. An additional 400 young people will be engaged in work-based learning experiences including job shadowing, resume building and much more

Artists for Humanity will maintain level teen jobs by employing 175 young people during the school year, with a focus on the creative sector. This is in addition to the 250 young people who were employed during the summer.

Boston Private Industry Council will help organize and support employers to hire high school-students into part-time, career-connected positions in high need industries.

Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce Foundation will continue to encourage Boston's business community to hire students during the school year and ensure that students have access to financial literacy and job readiness resources.

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston will continue to hire BPS students during the summer and school year and provide job shadowing opportunities for about 65 students each spring.

“As an employer, youth development provider and welcoming space open more than 70 hours a week, our 9 Boston Ys are fully committed to this citywide effort to expand and enhance school year teen employment and ensure it is connected to critical life skills, college and careers,” said David Shapiro, CEO of the YMCA of Greater Boston.

"The Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce Foundation is proud to continue its partnership with Mayor Michelle Wu and Superintendent Mary Skipper to support BPS students and expand their access to workplace tools that lead to career success,” said James E. Rooney, President & CEO of the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce. “The Chamber Foundation will continue to promote learn and earn models to ensure our students excel with workforce skills needed for today and tomorrow.”

Boston's summer jobs program is one of the strongest in the country. During Mayor Michelle Wu’s first administration, the City more than tripled the amount of funding for youth summer jobs from approximately 5,000 to 10,500 jobs in the summer of 2025. In 2024, Mayor Wu launched futureBOS––Boston’s centralized jobs and career resources hub for young people in Boston aged 14-24. The initiative guarantees a paid summer job to every Boston Public schools student who wants one, and connects young people with thousands of roles across nonprofits and schools, local government, healthcare, technology, the arts, and more.

Building on best practices from the summer program, the City and its private, philanthropic, and community partners will redesign the school-year jobs ecosystem to be more closely integrated with college and career pathways and workforce readiness strategies. With a strong track record in higher education, the “learn-and-earn” model allows students to engage in academic subjects while gaining practical experience and financial compensation through employment. This expanded program will ensure that while employed, Boston youth have opportunities for mentorship, leadership development, career exploration, and skills development in financial literacy, communication, and time management. These skills have been consistently identified as meaningful by young people participating in futureBOS.

"Few investments are more important than preparing Boston's young people for successful careers and productive lives. Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston is proud to commit to providing 100 school-year jobs because we know that meaningful work experience builds skills, confidence, and opportunity,” said Robert Lewis Jr., Nicholas President and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston. “Today's announcement demonstrates what is possible when government, employers, funders, schools, and community organizations come together around a shared commitment to developing the next generation of Boston's workforce."

“As Bostonians and community leaders, we are not strangers to uncertain economic times. But as Bostonians and community leaders, we are also not strangers to collaboration,” said Patrice Maye, Executive Director of Artists for Humanity. “We know how to mobilize for economic justice; we know how to partner to get things done; and we have a Mayor who has repeatedly demonstrated innovation in times of challenge and courage in the face of adversity. I feel confident that with these assets in place, we will be successful at raising the funds to ensure 2,000 teens have meaningful jobs in the coming school year. Today, I pledge that AFH will keep its 35-year promise to our City’s young people by building the coalition, momentum, and resources necessary to maintain after-school jobs.”

“Boston has a long history of investing in our young people by providing them with paid work experiences year round,” said Michael O’Neill, President and Executive Director of The Boston Private Industry Council. “These jobs provide students with the opportunity to connect their classroom learning with the workplace through skill building and career exploration. Boston’s employers benefit from fresh perspectives, filling talent gaps, and preparing the future workforce. We are pleased to continue to work with Mayor Wu and her team to ensure Boston’s young people are prepared to enter the world of work in a changing economy.”

“Every young person deserves the opportunity to work, earn, and build a future. These 2,000 jobs will provide critical support, mentorship, and real-world experience for Boston’s youth,” said City Councilor Henry Santana. “I’m grateful to Mayor Wu, our community partners, and the young people whose advocacy helped make this possible. Today’s announcement is a major win, and we must continue working to ensure every young person who wants a job has access to one.”

Boston employers, community-based organizations, higher education institutions, and funders are encouraged to join the coalition and help provide opportunities for Boston students. Organizations can get involved by funding career-connected positions through the Boston Private Industry Council, directly hiring high schoolers into part-time roles, or strengthening the ecosystem by leading job-readiness workshops, hosting employer site visits, launching a job shadow program, sponsoring a school vacation week bootcamp, or co-training students on certifications.

For more information about how to get involved, please contact Allison Vernerey, executive director of the Office of Youth Employment and Opportunity (YEO) for the City of Boston, at allison.vernerey@boston.gov or futureBOS@boston.gov