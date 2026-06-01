Pride, Resiliency, and Recovery: Monthly Observances for June

LGBTQ+ PRIDE MONTH

Every year in June we take time to spotlight and celebrate Boston’s Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer/Nonbinary community and its resilience. This resiliency has unfortunately been tested over the last year across the country, with gender affirming care bans and cuts to health grants affecting LGBTQ populations. The ACLU provides a regularly updated map that tracks anti-LGBTQ+ legislation across the country, much of it targeting gender identity, education, and school “duty to report” policies. We encourage friends, family, and allies of members of this community to stay aware and informed of what impact these attacks have and will continue to have.

Alongside acknowledging these struggles, however, June is still a month to celebrate pride and strength in the LGBTQ community with local and statewide gatherings and events. Below are a variety of resources and events dedicated to empowering, supporting, and celebrating, along with educational opportunities for those who want to learn more.

PTSD AWARENESS MONTH

June is also National PTSD Awareness Month, an observance dedicated to raising awareness about Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and how to access treatment and other resources. Many people in their life have the misfortune of experiencing a traumatic event. PTSD is a condition that can affect anyone who has experienced trauma; this often includes military veterans and first responders who experience and bear witness to violence, but also includes general survivors of physical and sexual abuse and violence.

According to statistics gathered over the last two decades, 12 million adults in the U.S. have PTSD during a given year, and approximately 6% of the U.S. population will experience it at some point in their lives. PTSD diagnosis rates have also increased by more than 30% between 2000 and 2020.

While physical and mental pain and distress after a traumatic event is normal, people may be diagnosed with PTSD when symptoms persist six months after an acute event and begin to interfere with aspects of daily life. Common symptoms include flashbacks, nightmares, severe anxiety, emotional numbness, and more. Despite its prevalence, the condition often carries stigma and misunderstanding, which can still prevent people suffering from seeking the help they need.

Whether you are a trauma survivor of a family member or loved one seeking education, support and education resources are listed here:

Mental Health Provider Directories

Employees, family members and retirees may always also feel free to reach out to the Employee Assistance Program for counseling from licensed professionals and referrals to mental health and community resources. From all of us, have a wonderful June.