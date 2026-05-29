May 29, 2026 Traffic Advisory

People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.

BACK BAY

Boston Pride for the People Parade – Saturday, June 6, 2026

The Boston Pride for the People Parade will be taking place on Saturday, June 6, 2026 along the historical route of the Boston Pride Parade, stopping at Boston Common.

Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Saturday on the following streets:

Boylston Street - Both sides, from Dalton Street to Tremont Street

Beacon Street - South side (Boston Common side), from Charles Street to Park Street

Berkeley Street - Both sides, from Tremont Street to Newbury Street

Clarendon Street - Both sides, from Newbury Street to Tremont Street

Dartmouth Street - Both sides, from Newbury Street to St. James Avenue

Exeter Street - Both sides, from Newbury Street to St. James Avenue

Fairfield Street - Both sides, from Boylston Street to Newbury Street

Gloucester Street - Both sides, from Newbury Street to Boylston Street

Hereford Street - Both sides, from Boylston Street to Newbury Street

Tremont Street - Both sides, from Union Park Street to East Berkeley Street

Charles Street South - Both sides, from Park Plaza to Boylston Street

Charles Street - Both sides, from Boylston Street to Beacon Street

Saint James Avenue – Pride Street Fair – Saturday and Sunday, June 6 and 7, 2026

On Saturday and Sunday, June 6 and 7, 2026, two street fairs/carnivals will be held on Saint James Avenue, as part of the Pride Celebration for Boston.

Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Saturday and Sunday on the following streets:

St. James Avenue - Both sides, from Berkeley Street to Arlington Street

BEACON HILL

Girls on the Run Road Race – Saturday, May 30, 2026

On Saturday, May 30, 2026, the Girls on the Run will be taking place. The race starts at 9:00 a.m. on Charles Street, heading southerly, taking a right onto Boylston Street, then a right onto Arlington Street, left onto Commonwealth Avenue (outbound), under Massachusetts Avenue, left onto Charlesgate West, left onto Commonwealth Avenue (inbound), under Massachusetts Avenue, right onto Arlington Street, left onto Boylston Street, left onto Charles Street, ending at the Center Gate.

Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Saturday on the following streets:

Beacon Street - Both sides, from Charles Street to Spruce Street

Beacon Street - North side (opposite the Public Garden), from Charles Street to Arlington Street

Boylston Street - North side (Public Garden side), from Arlington Street to Charles Street

Charles Street - Both sides, from Boylston Street to Beacon Street

CHARLESTOWN

Bunker Hill Day Parade – Sunday, June 14, 2026

The annual Bunker Hill Day Parade is always held on the Sunday before June 17th, which for this year is June 14, 2026. The parade route is the same as last year. The route is from Vine Street to Bunker Hill Street to Main Street to Monument Avenue to Monument Square to Winthrop Street to Common Street. There will be a 5K run before the parade and a block party on the day before the parade.

Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Sunday on the following streets:

Vine Street - Both sides, from Chelsea Street to Bunker Hill Street

Bunker Hill Street - Both sides, from Vine Street to Main Street

Main Street - Both sides, from Bunker Hill Street to Monument Avenue

Monument Avenue - Both sides from Main Street to Warren Street

Common Street - Northeast side (Training Field Side) from Winthrop Street to Park Street

Bunker Hill Street - Both sides, from Tufts Street to Lowney Way

Chelsea Street - Both sides, from Fifth Street (Gate #4) to Medford Street

Corey Street - Both sides, from Moulton Street to Samuel Morse Way

Decatur Street - Both sides, from Vine Street to Samuel Morse Way

High Street - Both sides, from Green Street to 73 High Street

Hunter Street - Both sides, from Bunker Hill Street to Vine Street

Moulton Street - Both sides, from Bunker Hill Street to Moulton Way

Tufts Street - Both sides, from Vine Street to O’Reilly Way

Adams Street(Saturday and Sunday) - Both sides from Winthrop Street to Common

Monument Avenue(Saturday and Sunday) - Both sides, from Warren Street to Monument Square

Monument Square(Saturday and Sunday) - Both sides, from Pleasant Street to Winthrop Street

Winthrop Street(Saturday and Sunday) - Both sides, from 49-50 Monument Square to Common Street

DORCHESTER

Polish Constitution Day, Al Zwiercan Way and Boston Street – Sunday, May 31, 2026

On Sunday, May 31, 2026, the Polish American Congress of Eastern Massachusetts will be hosting Polish Constitution Day in areas around the Polish American Citizens Club in South Boston and in the interest of ensuring safety at the event, No Stopping signs will be installed.

Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Sunday on the following streets:

Al Zwiercan Way (formerly known as Power Street) - Both sides, from Boston Street to End of Street

Boston Street - Both sides, from Rawson Street heading northerly to the start of the bridge for the I-93 overpass.

Dorchester Day Parade – Sunday, June 7, 2026

The annual Dorchester Day Parade will be held on Sunday, June 1, 2025 over the same route as in previous years which is Dorchester Avenue from Richmond Street to Columbia Road. The parade will be preceded by the Dot Day 5K which is scheduled to start at 12:00 p.m. and be finished before the start of the parade at 1:00 p.m. The race will start just south of Park Street, head southerly on Dorchester Avenue to about Mother Julia Road and then return to the starting point.

Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Sunday on the following streets:

Dorchester Avenue - Both sides, from Pierce Square (Adams Street, Washington Street, Dorchester Avenue) to Columbia Road

Adams Street - Both sides, Pierce Square (Adams Street, Washington Street, Dorchester Avenue) heading southerly to the Milton Line

Richmond Street - Both sides, from Washington Street to Adams Street

Butler Street - Both sides, from Adams Street to Richmond Street

Washington Street - Both sides, from Gallivan Boulevard to Morton Street / Richmond Street

FENWAY

Pride Bar Fest, Lansdowne Street – Saturday, June 6, 2026

Pride Bar Fest will be held on Lansdowne Street on Saturday, June 6, 2026 as part of Boston Pride Week. Lansdowne Street will be closed to traffic and occupied with tables, tents, vendors and a stage.

Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Saturday on the following street:

Lansdown Street - Both sides, from Brookline Avenue to Ipswich Street.

ROSLINDALE

Canterbury Street Bridge Closure - Friday, September 12 - Until Further Notice

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) has announced that the Canterbury Street Bridge will be closing to vehicular traffic on Friday, September 12, at 9:00 p.m. Findings from a recent bridge inspection required the closure of the bridge. The bridge will be closed until further notice. Pedestrian access will be maintained. Traffic should follow the detour signage in place. The primary detour route will utilize Hyde Park Avenue, Cummins Highway, Rowe Street, Brown Avenue, and Seymour Street. The eastbound detour will follow Seymour Street to Brown Avenue to Cummins Highway. The westbound detour will follow Hyde Park Avenue to Cummins Highway to Rowe Street to Seymour Street.

Drivers traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.

SOUTH END

Memorial Services for Firefighter Robert Kilduff Jr., West Roxbury & South End – Sunday, May 31, 2026 & Monday, June 1, 2026

Parking restrictions will be in place for the memorial services for Firefighter Robert Kilduff Jr.

Centre Street, West Roxbury , Both sides, from Spring Street to Lagrange Street.

, Washington Street, South End , Both sides, from East Concord Street to Waltham Street

, Monsignor Reynolds Way , Both sides, from Washington Street to Harrison Avenue

, Union Park Street , Both sides, from Washington Street to Harrison Avenue

Annual Chandler Street Block Party – Saturday, June 6, 2026

Boston Pride has made a request of the Boston Transportation Department to post a temporary parking regulation relating to the annual Chandler Street Block Party being held on Saturday, June 6, 2026.

Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Saturday on the following streets: