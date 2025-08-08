Calling for a Return to Constitutional Values

Following the July 4, 2025 celebration, the Boston City Council emphasized the city’s historic role as the birthplace of the American Revolution and reaffirmed the importance of upholding the Constitution and the system of checks and balances it created.

The Council highlighted the Massachusetts Constitution of 1780 – the world’s oldest functioning written constitution – which inspired the U.S. Constitution and introduced key elements like separation of powers, checks and balances, an independent judiciary, and protections against government overreach.

Citing James Madison’s warning against the concentration of power, the Council expressed concern over recent actions by President Trump and his administration, including ignoring court rulings, attempts to overturn birthright citizenship, restricting civil liberties, withholding funds, closing agencies, imposing tariffs unilaterally, deploying the military domestically without Congressional approval, and launching military strikes without consulting Congress.

A resolution adopted by the Council detailed impacts on Boston’s residents, such as aggressive immigration enforcement, ending protections for immigrant populations, censorship attempts on local institutions, rollbacks of LGBTQIA+ protections, limits on gender-affirming care, obstacles to student loan forgiveness, and cuts to veterans’ services.

The Council noted recent Supreme Court and Congressional decisions that have allowed these actions to continue and pointed to similar resolutions from other cities like Philadelphia.

Recognizing Boston residents’ ongoing commitment to democracy through protests and rallies, the Council urged Massachusetts’ Congressional delegation to push Congress to enforce the Constitution, restore separation of powers, overturn unconstitutional acts, and affirm that the U.S. has no king.