Top Tips for New Zags: Advice from Admissions

The moment has finally arrived. You’re ready to be a college student. The best part? You’re a Zag, and you don’t have to do anything alone. That’s right, every Zag who has gone before is standing with you in this pivotal moment in your life. Welcome to GU! You’ve got this!

There are plenty of lists out there that are designed to help you be prepared for and successful in college. What I would like to share with you is a list specifically about what will be helpful for you to consider as a Zag. This list isn’t comprehensive, but hopefully it will still help:



Know that you belong here.

Be where you’re supposed to be when you’re supposed to be there.

Get a tutor.

Accept invitations to be involved.

Don’t accept all invitations to be involved. It’s okay to say no.

Sit in the front row.

Get a job on campus.

Look around you for somebody who might need a friend.

Swing by the Office of Admission to say “HELLO!”

As one of the many people who read and re-read every part of your application, please know that you are prepared to succeed at Gonzaga. You have everything that you need to not just make it through college but to flourish as a Zag. We all have doubts and those thoughts that maybe we don’t belong, but you are not the voice in your head. You are talented, strong, positive, capable, and important.My wise father, a man of few words who rarely told me what I should or shouldn’t do, gave me this specific advice about college. He is a lifelong university professor, and this was his response when I asked him what I should do to be a good student. It worked! Are you in class when it is in session? Are you supposed to be doing homework at this time? Then be where you’re supposed to be when you’re supposed to be there. Do you have a big test tomorrow, and you should get to bed early? Be where you’re supposed to be when you’re supposed to be there. I can guarantee that if you attend all of your classes, turn in all of your homework, complete and on time, and show up for everything that is expected of you when you’re supposed to be there, you will not only make it through school, you will thrive.Gonzaga provides free tutoring to all students. Coursework in college is more difficult than in high school. Get a tutor. After the first class session in a subject that you don’t like, know you’re not strong in, or both, walk out of the classroom and straight to the Foley Library to request a tutor. You can have somebody who has successfully completed that exact class help you do your homework, prepare projects, and review your work. Getting a tutor is a sign of somebody who is really smart. You owe it to yourself to get a tutor for every class where you think you will benefit from an extra hand. Also, don’t wait until you’re behind in class and are worried about your grades. Sign up on the first day.It’s super easy to get involved at Gonzaga, but nobody can accept invitations on your behalf to be part of clubs, teams, movements, or groups. Only you can make that decision. Have courage and accept some invitations to get involved.It’s so easy to get involved at Gonzaga that students can suddenly realize that they’re doing too much. Remember balance and care for yourself. You’re worth it.This might make some people uncomfortable, but there are too many studies out there that affirm students who sit on the front row earn higher grades than students who sit on the back row. Do yourself a favor and choose to sit on the front row. You belong there.Most students on campus, even those with full class schedules, have too much free time during the day. A job on campus gives you great real-world experience, brings in some spending money, and also helps force you to stay engaged throughout the day. It’s common for students with a job on campus to learn better time management skills than those who don’t. My personal recommendation is to apply to become a tutor.We all need friends. We all have moments of loneliness. Let’s look out for one another. Make a difference in their world by sharing a smile, a seat at the table, a kind word, or an invitation to “JOIN IN!” in with somebody who looks like they might need it. Not only will their world be brighter, our world will be brighter.Your Admission Counselor and all members of the Admission Team are still here cheering you on! If you are ever looking for a friendly smile, an encouraging word, or somebody who is always excited to give you a high five, we would love to see you!

That’s it! You’re going to be amazing. Now go out there and get’em! Let’s GO ZAGS!!!