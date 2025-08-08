Shaftsbury Barracks / Sex Offender Registry Violation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B3002927
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Nicholas Grimes
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421
DATE/TIME: July 26th, 2025
INCIDENT LOCATION: Sunderland, VT
VIOLATION: Sex Offender Responsibility to Report - 13 VSA 5407
ACCUSED: William L. Danforth II
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 26th, 2025, Detectives from the Vermont State Police - Bureau of Criminal Investigations conducted sex offender registry checks within Bennington County. Investigation revealed that William Danforth II, who is required to report to the sex offender registry, was no longer residing at his stated address and failed to notify the sex offender registry within three days of his address change. On August 8th, 2025, William was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division on September 29th, 2025, at 0830 hours. William was released on his own recognizance.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: September 29th, 2025, at 0830 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.