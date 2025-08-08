Shaftsbury Barracks / Sex Offender Registry Violation

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 25B3002927

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Nicholas Grimes

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

DATE/TIME: July 26th, 2025

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sunderland, VT

VIOLATION: Sex Offender Responsibility to Report - 13 VSA 5407

ACCUSED: William L. Danforth II

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 26th, 2025, Detectives from the Vermont State Police - Bureau of Criminal Investigations conducted sex offender registry checks within Bennington County. Investigation revealed that William Danforth II, who is required to report to the sex offender registry, was no longer residing at his stated address and failed to notify the sex offender registry within three days of his address change. On August 8th, 2025, William was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division on September 29th, 2025, at 0830 hours. William was released on his own recognizance.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: September 29th, 2025, at 0830 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.