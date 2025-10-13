Update: St. Johnsbury Barracks / Excessive Speed & Negligent Operation
The correct spelling of the offender’s name is Laura Beckley
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A4009095
RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin
STATION: VSP - St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 10/12/25 7:07 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 5 at Doe Hill Rd, Newbury, VT
VIOLATION: Excessive Speed & Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Laura Beckley
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodsville, NH
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On October 12, 2025 at approximately 7:05 PM, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury
Barracks conducted a traffic stop after observing a motor vehicle traveling in excess
of 90 miles per hour in a posted 50 mile per hour zone. Troopers made contact
with the operator who identified herself as Laura Beckley. She was transported to the
Bradford Outpost for processing and was released on a citation for Excessive Speed &
Negligent Operation. She is scheduled to appear in Orange County Superior Court –
Criminal Division on 11/12/25 at 8:30 AM.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/12/2025 at 8:30 AM
COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
