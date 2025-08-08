Criminal DLS Incidents - A Troop

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE – DLS INCIDENTS

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

For the week of Wednesday, July 30, 2025, through Wednesday, August 6, 2025, the troopers of A Troop cited the following individuals on suspicion of driving with a criminally suspended license:

CASE#: 25A3005430

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kevin Charney

STATION: Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 08/06/2025

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 62

VIOLATION: Driving with a criminally suspended license

ACCUSED: Jeffrey Morse

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 8/6/2025 Troopers from the Berlin Barracks were conducting stationary patrol on VT RT 62 in Berlin. Troopers observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and initiated a traffic stop. During the stop the operator Jeffrey Morse (DOB 06/19/1986) alerted Troopers he was driving with a criminally suspended license. Morse was arrested and brought to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Morse was cited and released at approximately 1039 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/04/2025 0830 hours

COURT: Barre

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not available

Case #: 25B2004338

Trooper: Chayan Flores

Offenders Name: David Tweedy

Age: 52

Hometown of Offender: Newport, VT

Date and Time of Violation: 08/04/2025 @ 11:50 hours

Location of Violation: Bear Mtn Rd / VT Route 105 in Newport

Court Date and Time: 09/16/2025 @ 08:00 AM

Location of Court: Newport, VT

A Troop consists of the Vermont State Police barracks in Williston, St. Albans, Berlin, St. Johnsbury and Derby.