Criminal DLS Incidents - A Troop

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE – DLS INCIDENTS

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

For the week of Wednesday, July 30, 2025, through Wednesday, August 6, 2025, the troopers of A Troop cited the following individuals on suspicion of driving with a criminally suspended license:

 

 

 

 

 

 

CASE#: 25A3005430

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kevin Charney                             

STATION: Berlin                     

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 08/06/2025

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 62

VIOLATION: Driving with a criminally suspended license

 

ACCUSED: Jeffrey Morse                                                

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 8/6/2025 Troopers from the Berlin Barracks were conducting stationary patrol on VT RT 62 in Berlin. Troopers observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and initiated a traffic stop. During the stop the operator Jeffrey Morse (DOB 06/19/1986) alerted Troopers he was driving with a criminally suspended license. Morse was arrested and brought to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Morse was cited and released at approximately 1039 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/04/2025 0830 hours            

COURT: Barre

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not available

 

Case #: 25B2004338

Trooper: Chayan Flores

Offenders Name: David Tweedy

Age: 52

Hometown of Offender: Newport, VT

Date and Time of Violation: 08/04/2025 @ 11:50 hours

Location of Violation: Bear Mtn Rd /  VT Route 105 in Newport

Court Date and Time: 09/16/2025 @ 08:00 AM

Location of Court: Newport, VT

 

 

A Troop consists of the Vermont State Police barracks in Williston, St. Albans, Berlin, St. Johnsbury and Derby.

 

 

 

