Criminal DLS Incidents - A Troop
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE – DLS INCIDENTS
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
For the week of Wednesday, July 30, 2025, through Wednesday, August 6, 2025, the troopers of A Troop cited the following individuals on suspicion of driving with a criminally suspended license:
CASE#: 25A3005430
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kevin Charney
STATION: Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 08/06/2025
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 62
VIOLATION: Driving with a criminally suspended license
ACCUSED: Jeffrey Morse
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 8/6/2025 Troopers from the Berlin Barracks were conducting stationary patrol on VT RT 62 in Berlin. Troopers observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and initiated a traffic stop. During the stop the operator Jeffrey Morse (DOB 06/19/1986) alerted Troopers he was driving with a criminally suspended license. Morse was arrested and brought to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Morse was cited and released at approximately 1039 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/04/2025 0830 hours
COURT: Barre
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not available
Case #: 25B2004338
Trooper: Chayan Flores
Offenders Name: David Tweedy
Age: 52
Hometown of Offender: Newport, VT
Date and Time of Violation: 08/04/2025 @ 11:50 hours
Location of Violation: Bear Mtn Rd / VT Route 105 in Newport
Court Date and Time: 09/16/2025 @ 08:00 AM
Location of Court: Newport, VT
A Troop consists of the Vermont State Police barracks in Williston, St. Albans, Berlin, St. Johnsbury and Derby.
