Additional Criminal DLS Incident from A Troop
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE – DLS INCIDENTS
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
For the week of Wednesday, July 30, 2025, through Wednesday, August 6, 2025, the troopers of A Troop cited the following individuals on suspicion of driving with a criminally suspended license:
Case #: 25A3005398
Trooper: David Lambert
Offenders Name: Shawn Ramsey-Digiulio
Age: 31
Hometown of Offender: Lyndon, VT
Date and Time of Violation: 08/05/2025 @ 0940 hours
Location of Violation: I 89 N MM 57 Middlesex, VT
Court Date and Time: 09/18/2025 @ 08:30 AM
Location of Court: Washington County
A Troop consists of the Vermont State Police barracks in Williston, St. Albans, Berlin, St. Johnsbury and Derby.
Jessica L. Cucinelli
St. Albans State Police
Barracks Clerk
140 Fisher Pond Rd.
St. Albans, VT 05478
802-524-5993 option 4
