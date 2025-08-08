Additional Criminal DLS Incident from A Troop

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE – DLS INCIDENTS SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: For the week of Wednesday, July 30, 2025, through Wednesday, August 6, 2025, the troopers of A Troop cited the following individuals on suspicion of driving with a criminally suspended license: Case #: 25A3005398 Trooper: David Lambert Offenders Name: Shawn Ramsey-Digiulio Age: 31 Hometown of Offender: Lyndon, VT Date and Time of Violation: 08/05/2025 @ 0940 hours Location of Violation: I 89 N MM 57 Middlesex, VT Court Date and Time: 09/18/2025 @ 08:30 AM Location of Court: Washington County A Troop consists of the Vermont State Police barracks in Williston, St. Albans, Berlin, St. Johnsbury and Derby. Jessica L. Cucinelli St. Albans State Police Barracks Clerk 140 Fisher Pond Rd. St. Albans, VT 05478 802-524-5993 option 4

