Additional Criminal DLS Incident from A Troop

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE – DLS INCIDENTS

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

For the week of Wednesday, July 30, 2025, through Wednesday, August 6, 2025, the troopers of A Troop cited the following individuals on suspicion of driving with a criminally suspended license:

 

 

Case #: 25A3005398

Trooper: David Lambert

Offenders Name: Shawn Ramsey-Digiulio

Age: 31

Hometown of Offender: Lyndon, VT

Date and Time of Violation: 08/05/2025 @ 0940 hours

Location of Violation: I 89 N MM 57 Middlesex, VT

Court Date and Time: 09/18/2025 @ 08:30 AM

Location of Court: Washington County

 

A Troop consists of the Vermont State Police barracks in Williston, St. Albans, Berlin, St. Johnsbury and Derby.

 

Jessica L. Cucinelli

St. Albans State Police

Barracks Clerk

140 Fisher Pond Rd.

St. Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993 option 4

 

