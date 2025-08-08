Shaftsbury Barracks / Lewd and Lascivious Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 25B3003006

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Nicholas Grimes

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

DATE/TIME: April 2025

INCIDENT LOCATION: Shaftsbury, VT

VIOLATION: Lewd and Lascivious Conduct - 13 VSA 2601

ACCUSED: Arthur Mattison

AGE: 69

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 5th, 2025, a female victim reported an incident of sexual abuse to Detectives from the Vermont State Police - Bureau of Criminal Investigations. Probable cause was developed to charge Arthur Mattison, age 69, of Shaftsbury, VT, with the offense of Lewd and Lascivious Conduct. On August 8th, 2025, Arthur turned himself into the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks. The Honorable Judge Barrett imposed condition of release upon Arthur and ordered him to appear at the Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division on August 11th, 2025, at 1200 hours. Arthur was released on his own recognizance.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: August 11th, 2025, at 1200 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

