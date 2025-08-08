Shaftsbury Barracks / Lewd and Lascivious Conduct
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B3003006
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Nicholas Grimes
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421
DATE/TIME: April 2025
INCIDENT LOCATION: Shaftsbury, VT
VIOLATION: Lewd and Lascivious Conduct - 13 VSA 2601
ACCUSED: Arthur Mattison
AGE: 69
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 5th, 2025, a female victim reported an incident of sexual abuse to Detectives from the Vermont State Police - Bureau of Criminal Investigations. Probable cause was developed to charge Arthur Mattison, age 69, of Shaftsbury, VT, with the offense of Lewd and Lascivious Conduct. On August 8th, 2025, Arthur turned himself into the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks. The Honorable Judge Barrett imposed condition of release upon Arthur and ordered him to appear at the Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division on August 11th, 2025, at 1200 hours. Arthur was released on his own recognizance.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: August 11th, 2025, at 1200 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
