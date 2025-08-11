Fallingst Technologies Highlights IP Financing as a Game-Changer for Innovation Industries

Joseph K. Hopkins, CEO Fallingst Technologies

MISSION VIEJO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a global economy where intangible assets account for more than 90% of the S&P 500’s total market value, a paradigm shift is underway: companies are increasingly turning to Intellectual Property (IP) financing as a powerful, non dilutive funding tool. Fallingst Technologies LLC, a leader in advisory, asset management, and IP valuation services, is at the forefront of this transformation with its Collateral Protection Insurance (CPI) Program, a structured framework that reimagines IP as a bankable, insurable asset class.Reimagining IP as CollateralFor decades, even the most innovative companies have been unable to fully unlock the value of their intellectual property in capital markets. Patents, trademarks, trade secrets, and proprietary designs, often a company’s most valuable assets, were treated as intangible and high risk by lenders. The CPI Program changes this by converting IP into collateral ready assets through a custom insurance policy that lowers lender risk and opens the door to institutional credit.“IP financing is redefining how companies access growth capital,” said Joseph Hopkins, CEO of Fallingst Technologies. “By wrapping innovation in insurance and rigorous valuation, we’re turning intangible assets into investable capital without forcing founders to give up equity or control.”Why the Market is Paying AttentionThe surge in interest is driven by two forces:1. The dominance of intangible assets. Intangibles now comprise the majority of corporate value, yet remain underleveraged in traditional lending.2. A shift in lender appetite. Private credit lenders are increasingly recognizing the untapped value of intellectual property, moving beyond conventional collateral requirements. This growing appreciation for IP as a bankable asset is positioning it as a prime growth frontier in non-traditional lending markets.High-profile companies like Apple have shown the strategic value of strong IP portfolios, not only as a shield against imitation, but as a core driver of competitive leadership.Industries Best Positioned for IP FinancingThe CPI Program is ideally suited for IP intensive, capital hungry sectors, including:• Life Sciences & Biotechnology Patents protecting breakthrough drugs, biologics, and diagnostics with long exclusivity periods.• Healthcare Technology & Medical Devices FDA/CE cleared devices backed by strong patent portfolios.• Technology & Software Proprietary code, algorithms, and platform IP in recurring revenue models.• Consumer Brands & Luxury Goods High value trademarks, trade dress, and product designs with licensing potential.• Entertainment, Media & Gaming Content libraries, character IP, and franchise rights with predictable royalties.• Advanced Manufacturing & Industrial Technology Process patents and proprietary know how in specialized production.• Energy, Cleantech & Materials Patents on renewable energy, energy storage, and advanced materials.These industries share key traits: enforceable IP, clear market relevance, high defensibility, and strong cash flow potential from licensing or commercialization.The Fallingst Three Phase CPI Methodology:1. Borrower Profile & IP Readiness Comprehensive due diligence, marketability profiling, IP strength scoring, and competitive benchmarking.2. IP Assessment & Valuation Report Dual valuation approach (Fair Market Value and Orderly Liquidation Value) using DCF, royalty rate, and market comps to anchor lender and insurer confidence.3. Advisory & Capital Facilitation Integration with A+ rated insurers, brokers, and institutional lenders to execute structured, non dilutive financing facilities.Key Borrower Benefits Include:• Access to alternative growth capital• Preservation of company equity (non-dilutive)• Accelerated time to market• Enhanced valuations through IP monetization• Greater confidence from investors and lendersProven SuccessFallingst Technologies played a pivotal role in the recent financing event for Strider Fitness Ventures, the creator of the patented 2-in-1 elliptical cross trainer. Leveraging the CPI framework (outlined earlier), the company secured a $5 million structured capital facility backed by its IP portfolio, enabling expanded manufacturing, global distribution, and accelerated customer acquisition.About Fallingst Technologies LLCFallingst Technologies LLC is a premier advisory, asset management, and IP valuation firm serving deep technology, healthcare, life sciences, industry, and consumer product markets. The company partners with IP centric businesses to protect, value, and monetize their innovations, establishing clear pathways to capital while safeguarding ownership.Headquarters:27201 Puerta Real, Suite 300Mission Viejo, CA 92691, USAEmail: contact@fallingstcmg.com

