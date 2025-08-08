President Cyril Ramaphosa: Launch of Rand Water Zuikerbosch Water Purification Plant

Minister of Water and Sanitation, Ms Pemmy Majodina,

Allow me to begin by congratulating Rand Water on the completion of Phase Two of the System 5 water purification plant here in Zuikerbosch.

System 5 is one of Rand Water’s flagship bulk water augmentation projects.

It aims to add an additional 600 million litres per day to the approximately 158 million per day already in use.

This plant is part of Rand Water’s efforts to meet growing demand and ensure sustainable water security.

We are celebrating the completion of a vital piece of infrastructure, and we are affirming our shared commitment to the people of South Africa to continuously provide clean, reliable and safe water.

Water is not just a basic human need. It is the lifeblood of any thriving society.

Water sustains life, supports industry, empowers agriculture and fuels innovation.

Our people expect clean water when they turn on the tap.

They deserve water that is free from contaminants and that meets the highest global standards.

Clean water is not a luxury. It is a right.

Poor water quality leads to public health crises, economic hardship and a breakdown of confidence in our institutions.

Water is an enabler of economic growth.

We are determined to support industry with bulk water infrastructure including pipelines, pumping systems, dosing plants and purification works.

Today, we are committing ourselves to build and maintain systems that will secure our nation's prosperity for generations to come.

At the same time we remain steadfast in our commitment to managing water demand and reducing water that is unaccounted for.

Besides the additional 600 million litres of water per day that will be added to Rand Water’s capacity, the System 5 project has made a significant social and economic contribution.

Construction started in 2019 and it is still ongoing.

Through this, Rand Water has managed to create 871 jobs in communities over the past six years. More than 2,100 community members in Rand Water’s areas of operation have been trained in construction trades.

These trades include steel fixing, bricklaying, welding, electrical and many related trades.

Since the start of the construction of this project, Rand Water has awarded work packages to 48 small, medium and micro enterprises, totalling R177 million.

These SMMEs were contracted to provide services such as bedding, backfilling, fencing, site security and other construction works.

Today’s milestone will contribute significantly towards South Africa’s growth, resilience and social upliftment.

System 5 is one of the largest water purification projects of its kind. Its completion signals South Africa’s capacity to deliver complex, high-impact projects that respond to the demands of a growing population.

The construction of solid infrastructure is the foundation of long-term economic empowerment.

With every brick laid, storage dam built, pipeline installed, we are stitching together a South Africa that works for all our people.

It is through projects like these that we build a resilient future, where our cities grow sustainably and our rural communities strive.

This project supports Government’s three strategic priorities: to drive inclusive growth and job creation; to reduce poverty and tackle the high cost of living; and to build a capable, ethical and developmental state.

We all have a responsibility to advance these priorities.

We must maintain and protect what we build.

We must unite against the theft and vandalisation of infrastructure.

We must undertake regular maintenance to ensure that the life-span of our infrastructure is extended.

Neglecting maintenance of our infrastructure is a disregard for the people it serves.

We must enforce a culture of consistent maintenance, of timely intervention and of accountability.

I appeal to all spheres of Government present here today to see maintenance not as an expense but as an investment in the longevity of our national assets.

This project demonstrates what can be achieved when all spheres of government are working together.

It encapsulates the spirit of the District Development Model.

I urge all Premiers, Mayors and Rand Water to use the System 5 project as an inspiration to do more.

Let us increase our ambition.

Let us accelerate critical infrastructure projects across all sectors.

But above all, let us place the dignity of our people at the centre of our plans.

Gogo Thembu in Soweto, the farmer in Limpopo, the child in Mpumalanga and all South Africans must feel the positive impact of our work.

The measure of success is not the ribbons we cut – but the daily impact felt by South Africans in their homes, workplaces and schools.

In designing this plant, Rand Water was guided not only by immediate needs, but by the challenges ahead.

Climate change continues to strain our water resources, disrupt rainfall patterns and threaten our ecosystems.

System 5 signifies a purification model for the future.

Infrastructure must not only meet today’s needs; it must withstand tomorrow’s uncertainties.

We must innovate boldly, invest wisely and ensure that our water systems are climate resilient.

Today, we are also taking another step forward in building a country of shared prosperity.

Let the waters that flow through this facility be a testament to our commitment to provide clean and safe water to all our people.

To Rand Water, to the engineers, workers, planners and officials behind System 5, I thank you for your dedication, your perseverance and your excellence.

You are the builders of a better South Africa.

A South Africa that works for all.

I thank you.

