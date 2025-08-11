Magic Software and Technology Coast Partners Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Digital Transformation

Uniting powerful integration tools with expert consulting to modernize systems, connect data, and drive real-time results across key industries.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC)

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ: MGIC), a global leader in integration and digital transformation, today announced a strategic partnership with Technology Coast Partners (TCP), a premier U.S.-based consultancy and systems integrator.This alliance combines Magic Software’s powerful technology platforms with TCP’s in-depth consulting expertise to help organizations modernize legacy systems, integrate siloed operations, and enable real-time decision making across the enterprise.The partnership addresses a growing demand for real-time operational insight and seamless system integration."TCP has a strong track record of helping customers tackle real-world challenges, which makes them a natural fit for us," said Tom Connell, Vice President of Business Development, Americas at Magic Software. "Their advisory approach, combined with Magic’s proven integration and data platforms, gives companies a practical way to turn disconnected data into real-time business intelligence with measurable results."As a premier reseller of both SugarCRM and Epicor ERP, TCP brings extensive hands-on experience in two of the most widely adopted platforms for customer engagement and distribution ERP. Magic Software maintains a strategic partnership with SugarCRM and actively collaborates with Epicor, including an existing alliance with Kyklo, an Epicor subsidiary. This shared ecosystem knowledge ensures customers benefit from streamlined implementations, connected data flows, and faster time to value.TCP clients will gain access to Magic Software’s complete solution suite, designed to simplify complexity, accelerate innovation, and deliver real-time business results:• Magic xpi: Integrate ERP, MES, CRM, SCADA, and other enterprise systems with ease• Magic xpa: Rapidly develop and modernize business applications using low-code tools• Magic SmartUX: Enable mobile-first, omnichannel user experiences across devices and roles• MagicTouch: Access real-time insights through Magic’s managed cloud analytics and data serviceWhile TCP now has access to Magic’s full solution stack, it retains its objectivity and independence, ensuring customers always receive recommendations tailored to their unique needs and goals. Together, the two companies bring unmatched flexibility, speed, and strategic value to digital transformation initiatives.“We’ve known Magic Software for years and have always respected their technology and customer outcomes,” said Christian Wettre, EVP and GM of North America for Technology Coast Partners. “This partnership allows us to extend that value to our clients, while still delivering the unbiased, results-focused guidance we’re known for. It’s a win-win.”The partnership is effective immediately. Joint go-to-market initiatives are already underway, with early client engagements focused on manufacturing, distribution, and modernizing ERP environments to improve operational agility.Organizations ready to eliminate system silos, modernize operations, and act on real-time data are encouraged to contact either company to learn more.About Magic SoftwareMagic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ: MGIC) is a global provider of powerful integration, application development, and business process automation solutions. With over 40 years of experience and a presence in more than 50 countries, Magic helps organizations simplify complexity, streamline operations, and accelerate digital transformation. Its cloud-native platforms and managed services enable real-time connectivity, modernized user experiences, and scalable innovation across industries. Learn more at www. magicsoftware .com. And by following Magic Software North America on LinkedInAbout Technology Coast PartnersTechnology Coast Partners (TCP) is a trusted technology consultancy and systems integrator serving clients across North America. With deep expertise in ERP ecosystems, digital operations, and strategic IT transformation, TCP helps organizations modernize infrastructure, improve decision-making, and unlock long-term value from their technology investments. TCP’s advisory-first model ensures vendor-neutral, results-driven outcomes tailored to each client’s unique needs. Visit www.tcpamericas.com for more information.Media Contacts:Kia ComptonMarketing Manager, North AmericaMagic Software Enterpriseskcompton@magicsoftware.com+1 (949) 250-1718Media RelationsTechnology Coast Partnersinfo@tcpamericas.com

