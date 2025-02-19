Magic Software and Axiom Partner to Revolutionize Manufacturing Data Integration

Magic Software Enterprises LTD

Magic Software & Axiom join forces to deliver effortless manufacturing data integration, eliminating silos & optimizing operations for Industry 4.0.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC)

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ: MGIC), a global provider of integration and business solutions, has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Axiom, a leading consultancy and systems integrator specializing in manufacturing operations. Together, the companies aim to address the pervasive challenge of data silos in the manufacturing sector by delivering seamless integration solutions tailored to the unique needs of manufacturers.By combining Magic Software’s industry-leading integration platform, Magic xpi, with Axiom’s deep expertise in systems integration and consulting, this partnership provides manufacturers with comprehensive solutions to streamline operations, enhance collaboration, and accelerate their journey toward achieving Industry 4.0 objectives.“The manufacturing industry has long struggled with fragmented systems and inaccessible data,” said Tom Connell, VP of Business Development for the Americas at Magic Software. “Through our partnership with Axiom, we are breaking down these barriers to unlock the full potential of manufacturing data. This collaboration brings our customers closer to achieving true digital transformation.Industry Leadership EndorsementJohn Dyck, CEO of CESMII – The Smart Manufacturing Institute , emphasized the importance of this collaboration: “Manufacturers today face unprecedented pressure to adapt and innovate, and this requires a new level of data transparency and interoperability. The partnership between Magic Software and Axiom is a perfect example of the kind of collaboration needed to drive the industry forward. By leveraging the strengths of both companies, manufacturers can achieve scalable and sustainable solutions that improve productivity and competitiveness in today’s global market.”Ryan Cahalane, Managing Partner for Axiom, shared his perspective on the partnership: “This partnership is a big step forward in our mission to bring transformative technologies to manufacturing, especially for small and mid-sized businesses that have often been left behind. Together, we’re not just helping companies create a roadmap that sits on a shelf; we’re embedding it into their continuous improvement strategies and Kaizen activities. By aligning innovation with daily operations, we can help businesses make rapid, meaningful impact while staying on a path of long-term digital evolution”.About Magic Software EnterprisesMagic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ: MGIC) is a global provider of powerful and versatile integration solutions. With over three decades of expertise, Magic enables businesses to maximize the value of their data and systems. Magic xpi Integration Platform connects applications, databases, APIs, and devices seamlessly, helping organizations optimize their operations and achieve digital transformation.To learn more about Magic Software visit www.magicsoftware.com About Axiom Manufacturing SystemsAxiom is a trusted consultancy and systems integrator specializing in manufacturing operations. With a focus on practical and scalable solutions, Axiom empowers manufacturers to optimize their processes, enhance decision-making, and achieve operational excellence in an increasingly complex and competitive landscape.To learn more about Axiom Manufacturing Systems visit https://www.axiomsystems.io For more information about the partnership or to schedule a demonstration, please contact:Kia ComptonMarketing Manager,Magic Software North AmericaPhone: (949) 250-1718Email: kcompton@magicsoftware.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.