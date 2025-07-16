Magic Software Acquires Axiom Manufacturing Systems to Strengthen its Position in Smart Manufacturing Transformation

Magic Software expands its smart manufacturing capabilities by acquiring Axiom, a leader in MES, ERP, and shop floor integration consulting.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ: MGIC), a global provider of IT consulting services and end-to-end integration and application development platforms solutions, announced today the acquisition of Axiom Manufacturing Systems , a trusted consultancy and system integrator specializing in manufacturing operations. The acquisition strengthens Magic Software’s position as a leader in manufacturing digital transformation, especially for small and mid-sized manufacturers seeking practical and scalable solutions.Axiom has established a strong reputation for guiding manufacturers through complex MES, ERP, and shop floor integrations. Its consultants specialize in aligning digital roadmaps with continuous improvement strategies and Kaizen practices, ensuring that transformation efforts drive immediate impact while supporting long-term operational excellence.The acquisition builds on the strategic partnership launched between the two companies earlier this year, which aimed to break down the persistent data silos hindering progress toward Industry 4.0. By fully integrating Axiom into the Magic Software family, Magic enhances its ability to deliver comprehensive integration, modernization, and continuous improvement solutions, from the enterprise level to the shop floor.Industry leaders have already acknowledged the value of this integration. In February, CESMII CEO John Dyck described the Magic-Axiom collaboration as “the kind of partnership needed to drive the industry forward,” citing its potential to bring scalable and sustainable innovation to U.S. manufacturing.“The combination of Magic xpi and Axiom’s on-the-ground manufacturing expertise has already delivered measurable results,” said Tom Connell, Vice President of Business Development for the Americas at Magic Software. “Now, as one team, we can move faster and go further. This acquisition expands our delivery capacity, sharpens our domain expertise, and strengthens our commitment to making digital transformation real and attainable for every manufacturer.”“This is more than just an acquisition—it’s an acceleration,” said Ryan Cahalane, Managing Partner of Axiom. “We’re aligning innovation with daily operations in a way that manufacturers truly need. With Magic Software’s global platform and support, we can scale our impact and help even more companies transform how they operate, compete, and grow.”Effective immediately, Axiom’s team and services will be fully integrated under the Magic Software brand. Customers will benefit from a unified solution stack that includes Magic xpi for system and data integration, Magic SmartUX for legacy modernization and mobility, and Axiom’s consulting expertise across operations, quality, supply chain, and production management. While Axiom now has full access to Magic Software’s technology platforms, it will continue to operate with the same objectivity and independence that have earned the trust of its clients, recommending only the tools and solutions that best serve each customer’s unique needs and strategic goals.About Magic Software EnterprisesMagic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ: MGIC) is a global end-to-end integration and application development platform provider. Its flagship Magic xpi Integration Platform enables scalable automation, seamless connectivity, and real-time decision-making by integrating applications, data sources, APIs, and devices. With over 30 years of experience and a presence in more than 50 countries, Magic empowers organizations to optimize their operations and unlock the full value of their digital ecosystems.Learn more at www.magicsoftware.com About Axiom Manufacturing SystemsAxiom Manufacturing Systems is a systems integrator and consulting firm dedicated to helping manufacturers modernize their operations and drive sustainable growth. With deep experience in MES, ERP, SCADA, and smart factory solutions, Axiom supports manufacturers at every stage of their digital journey, from strategy and roadmap development to full-scale implementation.Learn more at www.axiomsystems.io Media Contact:Kia ComptonMarketing Manager, Magic Software North AmericaEmail: kcompton@magicsoftware.comPhone: (949) 250-1718Forward Looking StatementsSome of the statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “will,” “look forward”, “expect,” “believe,” “guidance,” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements (although not all forward-looking statements include such words). These forward-looking statements, which may include, without limitation, projections regarding our future performance and financial condition, are made based on management’s current views and assumptions with respect to future events. Any forward-looking statement is not a guarantee of future performance, and actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statement. These statements speak only as of the date they were made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. We operate in a changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all risks that may affect us. For more information regarding these risks and uncertainties as well as certain additional risks that we face, you should refer to the Risk Factors detailed in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, which filed on May 14, 2025, and subsequent reports and filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

