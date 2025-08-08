DPS Accepting Applications for Texas Compassionate Use Program Expansion

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety’s (DPS) Regulatory Services Division (RSD) is now accepting new and updated applications for Texas’ Compassionate Use Program (TCUP) dispensing organization licenses.

New applications can be submitted through the RSD Contact Us portal, using this application form (CUP-101). The application window will close at 5:00 p.m. CT on Sept. 15, 2025.

As outlined in House Bill 46, DPS will issue a total of 12 new licenses over a two-phased selection period, with nine licenses being awarded to existing applicants in Phase I and three to first-time applicants in Phase II.

PHASE I – EXISTING APPLICANTS

Applicants who applied during the 2023 application window qualify for Phase I of selection. However, qualifying applicants must submit required supplemental information, make additional declarations or update information in their original application through a secure portal provided by DPS no later than Sept. 15, 2025, to be eligible. Failure to update an application will result in automatic disqualification from the competitive selection process. No additional fees are required when updating an existing application. Requests to withdraw an existing application and receive a refund must be made by Aug. 15, 2025.

Selected applicants from Phase I will be announced on Dec. 1, 2025.

PHASE II – NEW APPLICANTS

First-time applicants qualify for Phase II of selection and must complete applications and pay the required application fee by Sept. 15, 2025. Incomplete applications will result in automatic disqualification from the competitive selection process.

Selected applicants from Phase II will be announced no later than April 1, 2026.

About TCUP

Passed and signed into law in 2015, Senate Bill 339 charged DPS with creating and administering TCUP in Texas, under the authority of the Texas Health and Safety Code, Chapter 487. Through the program, DPS operates the Compassionate Use Registry of Texas (CURT)—a secure online registry of qualified physicians who can prescribe low tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) to patients with specific medical conditions. Additionally, TCUP dispensing organizations are licensed by the department and undergo regular physical inspections to ensure their compliance with state statute and administrative rules. HB 46, signed into law earlier this year, expanded TCUP—authorizing the department to issue 12 new TCUP dispensing organization licenses.

More information about TCUP is available online, here.

