Healthcare Innovator’s New Book Establishes Communication Framework for Patient-Directed Care

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- "Communication in Healthcare: Charting the Course to Better Outcomes with Trust, Respect, and Teamwork" by Dr. Anne Marie Morse is now available at major booksellers and on Amazon . The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes.In "Communication in Healthcare," Dr. Anne Marie Morse presents a transformative framework to repair, reimagine, and optimize communication across the healthcare ecosystem. With decades of clinical experience and personal motivation (choosing to be a changemaker when failed communication compromised her mother’s medical journey), Dr. Morse’s compelling new model moves beyond “patient-centered” care towards “patient-directed” care, highlighting the necessity to establish trusted partnerships to achieve real value.Relatable clinical vignettes, insights established by data, and a deep well of empathy inform Dr. Morse’s work as she addresses critical moments in the healthcare journey—everything from preparing for appointments to delivering test results and responding when communication falters. Each chapter blends narrative case studies with emotional intelligence training, self-assessments, and ready-to-use communication strategies. These tools empower patients, support systems, and healthcare professionals to tap into their own expertise and become active, aligned partners in the care journey to get to the destination of better health and wellness.“This book is all about getting communication right. No more misaligned intentions and perceptions when you chart the course starting with the full perspective. Trust, respect, communication, best-in-class care, and teamwork—these are the core values that are foundational to excellence in healthcare,” Dr. Morse said. “No matter who you are, we all have the same goals and expectations. We want to live well and expect that healthcare is set up to deliver this. The reality is that failed communication robs many of us of achieving this goal and leaves us with disappointment. Office visits and hospitalizations are snapshots and don’t represent real life. Wellness is only achieved when we consider all 24 hours and understand where a person is starting and where they want to be. Getting there requires combining medical expertise, support systems, and the individual’s lived experience while staying connected with ongoing conversations and data points of progress to nimbly navigate a personalized route to successful living.”With equal parts compassion and rigor, "Communication in Healthcare" offers a clear path forward, where patients are in the driver’s seat, and providers serve as trusted guides, navigating the journey together.This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).About the AuthorAs a healthcare leader, educator, advocate, innovator, and changemaker, Dr. Anne Marie Morse relies on five basic principles: trust, respect, communication, best-in-class care, and teamwork. Using communication as her compass, she provides the direction necessary to re-route healthcare relationships to reach the optimal destinations we are driving towards.Dr. Morse is a board-certified adult neurologist with special qualifications in child neurology and a fellowship-trained and board-certified sleep medicine specialist. She is an internationally recognized thought leader, distinguished educator, and Press Ganey-recognized top 10% clinician in the nation for providing exceptional patient experiences. Her presence across the healthcare ecosystem and community showcases her purposeful partnership and effort to collaboratively build the bridge to a more optimal healthcare experience.About Wake Up NarcolepsyA special acknowledgement to Wake Up Narcolepsy (WUN), a proud partner and supporter of “Communication in Healthcare.” WUN is a national nonprofit that has been empowering individuals and communities since 2008.About Forbes BooksFounded in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive book publishing imprint of Forbes Media. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders a way to share their ideas and expertise with the world. Authors are carefully vetted to ensure their stories and insights align with the Forbes mission of driving success through innovation and entrepreneurial thinking. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.

