New U.S. Politics Today Op-ed Says VOA Editorials Now Back Trump’s Political Agenda

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For several decades, Voice of America has been a staple international multimedia broadcaster, known for promoting freedom and democracy in its reporting of news worldwide.But since receiving a facelift under the Trump administration — from restructuring its leadership to overhauling operations — the organization appears to have undergone a shift in its editorials, according to a new detailed analysis from U.S. Politics Today (USPT), a Substack publication offering European-informed insights into American politics.Voice of America’s editorials now appear to align more closely with President Donald Trump’s political agenda than with its traditional mission of promoting human rights and press freedom, according to the op-ed by Nevio Moreschi , writer for USPT and a senior media researcher at news technology company Newsmatics VOA, funded by the U.S. government, has recently made headlines not only for efforts by Trump officials to defund it, but also for downsizing its staff and restructuring the U.S. Agency for Global Media, the federal agency that oversees VOA.In the piece titled “The Capture of Voice of America Editorials,” USPT takes a deep dive into how a growing number of VOA’s articles appear to support Trump’s political moves.While VOA’s long-standing independence was protected by a legal “firewall,” critics say recent changes suggest that firewall is being weakened or bypassed.Moreschi warns that this shift mirrors how authoritarian regimes in other countries have taken control of public media while keeping the appearance of independence.“What began as a restructuring justified by efficiency or economic concerns masked a deeper agenda: consolidating control over narratives and blurring the line between state and party,” wrote Moreschi.For instance, Moreschi argues that VOA editorials have historically supported minority rights and civil liberties.But in VOA’s recent article titled “Defending Free Speech Rights of Brazilians and Americans,” it cites “political persecution against the political opposition,” among other claims.As Moreschi writes, the article “has little to do with empowering the disenfranchised and rather serves to justify the latest round of tariffs against the country.”Meanwhile, actions taken against VOA have sparked legal challenges and criticism of the Trump administration, including accusations of political interference and concerns about the agency’s ability to carry out its mission of global information dissemination.The op-ed highlights VOA’s chartered mission to “represent America, not any single segment of American society,” and to present “a balanced and comprehensive projection of significant American thought and institutions.”“But if anything, the halting of the operation on the main channel and the explicit endorsement by the editorials to Trump’s political agenda suggest a troubling departure from those principles,” Moreschi opined.“At best, this reflects a disregard for VOA’s foundational mission. At worst, it signals a dangerous conflation of one party’s ideology with the identity of the nation itself.”In addition to working for Newsmatics, Moreschi is also a Ph.D. candidate in the Department of Political Science at Masaryk University in Czechia, Central Europe, where his research focuses on populism and its impact on party system institutionalization and democratic consolidation and deconsolidation, primarily — but not exclusively — in Latin America.Newsmatics, a leader in AI-powered news intelligence, is a news technology company with innovative products, including EIN Presswire , and it operates Substack newsletters such as USPT and the EIN Presswire Substack Subscribe now to receive updates on trending topics in American politics and in-depth analyses of how the media covers hot-button issues.

