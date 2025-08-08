Women Palante Launches 'Level Up' Program to Empower Latina Entrepreneurs in the DMV Area

Level Up Program

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- "The Level Up Program was created to uplift Latina entrepreneurs in the Washington, DC area—specifically low- to middle-income business owners and alumni of Women Palante's programs—through personalized support and cutting-edge tools. "We incorporated AI into the Level Up program because it's not a passing trend—it's here to stay. Empowering women to confidently and strategically use digital tools is essential. These technologies aren't threats; they're powerful allies for small businesses." said Yurani Sandoval, Founder and Executive Director of Women Palante.Women Palante is proud to announce the official launch of the Level Up Program, a transformative five-week hybrid immersion initiative designed to equip Latina entrepreneurs in Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia with the tools to thrive in today's digital and AI-driven economy.Launching this August, the Level Up Program integrates live and online masterclasses, hands-on mentoring, and digital resources to deliver a high-impact experience. The curriculum focuses on five essential pillars: digital marketing, artificial intelligence, brand strategy, financial literacy, and seed funding.Program Highlights: The Five Core PillarsBrand Building That Captures Attention.- Develop an effective brand strategy, create content that connects, and leverage AI to refine your marketing approach and attract your ideal customer.Websites That Work for Your Business. - Learn to transform your website into a strategic asset. Discover how to generate leads, track customer origins, and measure marketing impact—moving beyond static sites to dynamic digital tools.Visual Storytelling for Business. - Master the art of storytelling to strengthen your brand. Analyze case studies from leading companies and build your own "Story CANVAS" to guide your marketing strategy and connect with your audience.Business Banking Services . - Understand the banking options available to small businesses and how to use them to boost financial health and sustainability.Artificial Intelligence for Business Productivity (presented by Microsoft). - Explore real-world AI applications tailored for Latina entrepreneurs. This virtual session will show participants how to use AI tools to streamline operations, improve productivity, and scale their businesses.Pitch 101. - This intensive workshop will prepare you to confidently present your business, create your own website with Wix, start selling on Etsy, and strengthen your social media presence.The program will culminate in a Shark Tank-style pitch competition, where three winners—selected by a panel of judges—will receive $2,500 USD in seed funding. Participants who complete the program will receive a certificate of completion.Program DetailsEligibility: Latina entrepreneurs with a registered business and proficient English skillsLocation: Hybrid (virtual and in-person sessions in the DC area)Start Date: August 19 2025 to September 18, 2025Registration: https://womenpalante.org/level-up-program-formulario/? Women Palante gratefully acknowledges the generous support of our partners: Forbright Bank, Catholic Charities (Caridades Católicas), the DC Sharing Initiative and Health Equity Fund from the Greater Washington Community Foundation, and Members of the DC chapter of HOLA (Hispanic & Latinx Organization of Leaders in Action) at Microsoft, their commitment to equity and entrepreneurship makes programs like Level Up possible."The Level Up program was thoughtfully designed with the unique needs of Latina entrepreneurs in mind"added Sandoval. "It combines cutting-edge resources, expert-led education and mentorship, and the most important piece of the puzzle: it creates community connections, to foster real growth—personally and professionally."For media inquiries or more information, please contact:

