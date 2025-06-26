Women Palante Celebrates Pitch Winners and Program Graduation

Graduation Mompreneurs 2025 An Unforgettable Graduation

WASHINGTON D.C, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Women Palante proudly announces the winners of its 2025 Pitch Competition, marking the successful conclusion of its flagship Mother Entrepreneurs Program (Mompreneurs) in both Montgomery County and Washington, D.C. with 29 graduates. This transformative initiative empowers Latina women to launch and grow sustainable, purpose-driven businesses — all while nurturing a healthy mind-body balance.Over the course of four months, a dynamic cohort of Latina women participated in a hybrid business accelerator that combined comprehensive online business development courses with engaging in-person workshops. The in-person program featured sessions on neuroscience and well-being, dance and yoga classes, pitch competition preparation, Excel training sponsored by Microsoft, one-on-one mentorship, and on-site childcare services—all delivered bilingually in both Montgomery County, Maryland and Washington, D.C.“We are incredibly proud of these cohorts,” said Yurani Sandoval, Founder and CEO of Women Palante. “These women represent the future of inclusive entrepreneurship, and we are honored to support their growth as they create businesses that uplift families and communities. These mompreneurs show us that women are a motor of community development”.What sets this program apart is its holistic approach. In addition to technical and business skills, the program prioritized personal growth and soft skills development — intentionally designed to break mental barriers, foster empowerment, and demonstrate that business dreams can come true when women thrive and make up their minds to succeed.Thanks to the generous support of Forbright Bank, the Greater Washington Community Foundation, and the Montgomery County Government, nine new businesses were launched across industries including event planning, healthy food services, childcare, eco-friendly cleaning, Latin restaurants, and beauty and makeup artistry. They didn’t just fund a program—they invested in dreams, resilience, and the economic power of Latina mothers.One of the program graduates, shared her experience:“Thank you for creating such a human space — so full of love, support, and strength. A space designed especially for us: moms who fight to move our dreams, families, and businesses forward. This program has truly been a blessing — a light along the way. It was a deeply transformative experience. It helped me reconnect with what I truly want, gain clarity about where I want to take my business, and most importantly, to reconnect with myself.”The program culminated in an inspiring Pitch Competition held on May 27 and May 29, where participants showcased their ventures before a panel of judges made up of entrepreneurs, small business experts, and community leaders. Three winners were selected from each cohort, with each receiving $2,500 in seed capital to help launch or grow their businesses.2025 Pitch Competition Winners:Washington, D.C.🥇 Raquel Cruz – Business Name: Raquel Home SolutionsDescription: Raquel Home Solutions is a small business operating in the Washington D.C. area. We have built a steadily growing customer base. Our clients are mainly busy professionals, parents with young children, and seniors who need assistance with home organization and cleaning—offering them the satisfaction of a clean space, which has been our best calling card. However, we always strive to offer additional services. As a result, we have continued to expand our offerings and now include yard cleaning, carpet cleaning, and window cleaning, with the goal of providing the widest possible range of services through a single company.🥈 Lizeth Muñoz – Business Name: GNCS (GOOD, NICE, CHEAP, SUSTAINABLE)Description: GNCS is an online business dedicated to serving as a bridge between small and large merchants, specializing in the bulk sourcing of liquidation products (such as clothing, footwear, home goods, automotive products, etc.), and redistributing them in smaller quantities. Our mission is to support our clients by helping them grow economically through accessible, sustainable, and tailored solutions that meet their needs.🥉Francis Aponte – Business Name: Tropical EntertainmentDescription: Tropical Entertainment offers a full range of event services, including DJ performances, karaoke, and photo booths. In partnership with Los Hermanos, we provide all-inclusive event packages that combine food and decoration options tailored to each client’s needs.Montgomery County🥇 Osyris Gonzalez – Business Name: Li’l ExplorerDescription: Li’l Explorer is a bilingual home-based childcare venture located in Montgomery County, Maryland. We offer high-quality education and care in a safe, nurturing, and stimulating environment. Our short-term goal is to establish ourselves as a licensed home childcare provider, with a strategic vision to grow into a model Large Family Childcare program.🥈 Diana Barragan – Business Name: DiBa StoreDescription: DiBa Store is an online shop that creates custom designs and prints them on t-shirts, caps, mugs, bags, and more using techniques such as sublimation, DTF, and vinyl. We are committed to strengthening both personal and professional brands, working with individual and business clients alike.🥉 Salesca Rodriguez – Business Name: Sweet Designs by SallyDescription: Sweet Designs by Sally has built a solid foundation as a bakery specializing in custom-made products. With over 7 years of experience, the business focuses on quality, creativity, and personalized customer service.These women worked tirelessly day after day with their coaches and even if it was nerve-wracking, they were able to deliver their pitches with all their hearts.One of the graduates reflected on her journey:“Women Palante was not just a course. It was an awakening. A collective hug. A push for the soul. It reminded me why I started this journey and showed me that I’m not alone — that we are many strong, brave women who deserve to live out our dreams.”The Women Entrepreneurs Program is a core offering of Women Palante’s mission to empower women—especially Latina minorities —through education, resources, and holistic wellness support.About Women Palante:Women Palante is a nonprofit organization based in Washington, D.C., committed to empowering multicultural women entrepreneurs through bilingual education, business development resources, mentorship, and mental wellness. 