Women Palante is launching the "Mompreneurs Program" in February 2025 for Latina women entrepreneurs.

DC, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Washington D.C., USA, 23 January 2025 -- Women Palante is proud to announce the launch of the fourth edition of the Mompreneurs' Program on February 10, 2025. In these seventeen-week classes, Women Palante, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization, will empower Latina women entrepreneurs through sessions on the business creation process, market research, pitch presentations, leadership, finance, emotional intelligence, and well-being. The curriculum is designed to provide a comprehensive understanding of business fundamentals and personal development, with a focus on practical application, their personal growth, and real-world scenarios.Latina women are increasingly becoming heads of households and primary income earners, forcing them to become entrepreneurs to make ends meet. Some have to navigate a new culture and language as immigrants, on top of the daily tasks and responsibilities of family, children, and work, which can be overwhelming.Since 2019, Women Palante has created programs for low-income Latina women (particularly mothers) to strengthen and expand their business concepts and learn how to improve their well-being."The Mompreneurs Program this year is a rich source of opportunities for Latina mothers to improve their entrepreneurial, management, and leadership skills while embracing healthier habits to boost their overall well-being.” Yurani Sandoval, CEO and founder of Women Palante, explained.Participants will learn how to improve mental health, build self-esteem, adopt healthier eating habits, and engage in activities like yoga and dance. To ensure that moms can fully participate in the program, Women Palante provides childcare services, giving them the peace of mind to focus on their personal and professional growth.“The program will offer women continuous mentorship as well and $2,500 in seed capital for the top three participants,” Sandoval added.Who can apply? You are welcome to apply if you are a Spanish-speaking woman who wants to join a supportive, bilingual group of women who help each other succeed.The total cost of the seventeen-week hybrid program is $4,000, but since it is sponsored, each participant pays a nominal tuition fee of only $245 plus a $15 registration fee with payment facilities.The program schedule is as follows: business classes will be held via Zoom on Mondays and Wednesdays at 6:30 PM (for D.C. and Montgomery County residents, respectively). In-person classes will take place on Saturdays, with morning sessions in DC and afternoon sessions in Montgomery County, Maryland. Key sponsors for the program's well-being and business/financial segments include the Greater Washington Community Foundation grant, Montgomery County Government, and Forbright Bank. Microsoft is supporting the Excel classes.“This is our fourth edition of this program. Mompreneurs has been transformed into an interlinked community, a sisterhood, with deep emotional connections,” explained Sandoval.The incubator/accelerator services have helped 153 women to either strengthen their current business (61%) or to start materializing their entrepreneurial ideas (41%). Throughout the years, Women Palante has supported the creation of 6 new businesses, increased sales, and revenues of 5 beneficiaries by up to $30,000, as well as 10 microloans through Life Asset. These success stories are a testament to the potential of our program.“Each year, we try to improve, so we have qualified experts, a great group of coaches, business, well-being, and yoga/dance instructors who will make their best effort to empower and build capacity among vulnerable Latina women. We cannot wait for this program to start.”- Sandoval concluded.With this initiative, Women Palante continues to support and educate women to strengthen their business, financial, health, and well-being skills, helping them develop work-life balance strategies.For more information and to register for the program, visit this link: https://womenpalante.org/mompreneurs/ About Women Palante:Women Palante is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in the Washington D.C. metro area that empowers Latina women, particularly mothers, by providing holistic, science-based trainings that enhance their emotional, physical, mental, and financial health through business education, brain-based wellbeing, mindfulness, yoga, and community connection. Our unique bilingual educational programs and business incubator provide a supportive environment for women to start and grow their businesses while focusing on their wellness and personal development. Visit our website: www.womenpalante.org for more information about our programs and the unique benefits we offer.*About our Sponsor, the Greater Washington Community Foundation: A Foundation that Ignites philanthropy's power to respond to critical community needs and build a thriving region where everyone prospers. Since 1973, The Community Foundation has been a critical link between promising communities and bold changemakers, connecting generosity with opportunities to make a positive and lasting impact. As the region’s largest local funder, we have invested $1.7 billion to build equitable, just, and thriving communities across DC, Montgomery County, Northern Virginia, and Prince George’s County. Learn more at thecommunityfoundation.org.Selene SopelanaMarketing and Communications TeamWomen Palante+1 202-495-1915Email us here: hola@womenpalante.org

