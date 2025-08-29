Corcoran Genesis Welcomes Accomplished Houston Realtor Josh Want as Broker Associate

Meet Joshua Want, Realtor, Corcoran Genesis

Joshua brings a rare combination of strategic thinking, creative energy, and genuine care for his clients.

We are thrilled to have Josh join Corcoran Genesis. He brings a rare combination of strategic thinking, creative energy, and genuine care for his clients.” — Nicole Freer, Broker/Owner of Corcoran Genesis

WOODLANDS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Corcoran Genesis is proud to welcome Joshua “Josh” Want as its newest Broker Associate, bringing more than a decade of real estate experience, strategic marketing insight, and deep community ties to the firm’s growing presence in Greater Houston.Known for his thoughtful communication, strategic execution, and client-first mindset, Josh has helped hundreds of families, professionals, and investors achieve their real estate goals across the region. A long-time resident of The Woodlands for over 21 years, Josh combines hyper-local expertise with a professional background that spans business development, public communications, and environmental advocacy.Josh is a graduate of the University of Houston’s Wolff Center for Entrepreneurship, ranked #1 nationally by The Princeton Review. Prior to transitioning full-time into real estate, he led corporate communications for national firms, including the launch of a $30 million public education campaign focused on recycling and sustainability. His unique experience has made him a standout in real estate, with recognition from Real Producers Magazine as one of Houston’s Top Agents.“We are thrilled to have Josh join Corcoran Genesis,” said Nicole Freer, Broker/Owner of Corcoran Genesis. “He brings a rare combination of strategic thinking, creative energy, and genuine care for his clients. His knowledge of The Woodlands and Greater Houston is unmatched, and we’re confident he’ll make an immediate impact.”Josh began investing in real estate more than ten years ago and quickly became a go-to resource for others looking to navigate the market. At Corcoran Genesis, he brings that same dedication and strategic vision to every transaction.“Real estate is about more than buying or selling—it’s about building trust, solving problems, and helping people create lasting value,” said Josh Want. “Joining Corcoran Genesis allows me to elevate the service I provide and continue helping clients make smart, confident decisions in one of the most important areas of their lives.”Josh lives on a one-acre homestead in The Woodlands with his wife Meagan and their three children. Outside of work, he enjoys acoustic guitar, woodworking, running, hiking, and photography—hobbies that reflect his creative outlook and connection to the vibrant community he serves.About Corcoran Genesis Corcoran Genesis is a premier real estate brokerage serving Greater Houston and surrounding areas. Backed by the global reach of The Corcoran Group, the firm delivers innovative marketing, exceptional service, and local expertise that empower clients to succeed with confidence.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.