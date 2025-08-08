Public Input Meeting - I-29/64th Avenue in Fargo

About the Project

The purpose of the public input meeting is to discuss proposed interchange alternatives at 64th Avenue South and Interstate 29.

The project consists of adding ramps to 64th Avenue overpass to connect to I-29. Alternatives are being studied in the project environmental document.

Meeting Information

When: Thursday, August 28, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Formal Presentation: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Fargo Parks District Sports Complex, Alex Stern Family Foundation Room 112, 6100 38th Street South, Fargo, ND 58104

A pre-recorded presentation and other materials will be available on the Fargo Streets website at https://fargo-nd.civilspace.io/en/projects/interstate-29-64th-avenue-south-interchange

Ways to Submit a Comment

If unable to attend the meeting, written comments must be postmarked or emailed by September 12th 2025 with “Public Input Meeting - PCN 24477 – 64th Ave. Interchange” in the letter heading or e-mail subject. Send all comments to Blue Weber at blue.weber@bolton-menk.com

Special Accommodation

The City of Fargo will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities. Language interpretation and translation services will be available upon request for this meeting.



To request accommodation, contact City of Fargo Section 504 and ADA Coordinator, Michael Redlinger, at 701-476-4135. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888

