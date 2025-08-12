New Book, ‘Believer, Bulldog, Coach,’ Places Integrity and Faith at the Center of Business Success

"Believer, Bulldog, Coach: An Entrepreneur's Journey of Purpose, Perseverance, and Loving People," by Steve Smithwick, published by Advantage Books. Steve Smithwick, author of Believer, Bulldog, Coach. Advantage Books

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the new book Believer, Bulldog, Coach : An Entrepreneur’s Journey of Purpose, Perseverance, and Loving People, author Steve Smithwick shares how facing and overcoming hard times as a business owner helped build his faith, increase his character, and strengthen his hope.“My journey isn’t the typical success story,” Smithwick writes. “I didn’t grow up in a family of entrepreneurs, inherit a fortune, or have a business degree or even a college education. Instead, what I had was a hardworking father who worked every day of his life in a factory and a grandfather who owned a gas station and taught me the value of hard work.”Believer, Bulldog, Coach, published by Advantage Books and now available, tracks Smithwick’s journey as founder of Master Wall, a business that, as he puts it, “went through some dark periods.” He endured times when he didn’t know how he would make payroll, days when every phone call brought another problem, and moments when the pressure overwhelmed him. Yet he and the company persevered.Throughout the book, Smithwick offers guidance, advice, and inspiration for readers, whether they are business leaders, aspiring entrepreneurs, or “simply someone looking for a bit of encouragement.” For Smithwick, principles such as integrity, honesty, and faith guided him through challenges that, at times, looked insurmountable.“Whether facing personal struggles, professional setbacks, or unforeseen crises, I found solace in the belief that I was not alone,” Smithwick writes. “This faith provided a sense of peace and purpose, even amid chaos, reminding me that every trial was an opportunity to trust God more deeply.”The book also explores Smithwick’s experiences as a basketball coach at a private high school and how those also intersect with his faith.“Over time,” he writes, “I’ve come to see coaching as a form of discipleship that helps players think and live more like Christ. It’s not just about disciplining players to improve — it’s about mentoring them and helping them find their way.”In telling his story, Smithwick encourages readers to examine the motivations behind their own journeys, understanding that success is truly meaningful only when it aligns with our deepest values.About Steve SmithwickSteve Smithwick, author of Believer, Bulldog, Coach: An Entrepreneur’s Journey of Purpose, Perseverance, and Loving People, is the founder, president, and CEO of Master Wall Inc. Master Wall is a national leader in Exterior Insulation Finishing Systems (EIFS) and complementary products, including air/water barriers, coatings, and adhesives. Smithwick also is president and CEO of Creative Wall Products Inc., and has served as president of the EIFS Industry Members Association. He attended Southern Technical Institute (Kennesaw State University).About Advantage BooksAdvantage Books is an imprint of the publishing arm of Advantage––The Authority Company. For two decades, Advantage Books has helped CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and other professionals share their expertise and build their Authority by writing a book. Over the years, Advantage has given these authors an alternative to traditional nonfiction publishing. Advantage authors are leaders who have credentials and expertise to share, combined with a strong reputation in their industry. Advantage Books provides these authors with a team of experts to assist in such areas as book concept and developmental writing, editorial and design, printing and distribution, and promotions.

