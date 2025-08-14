Fly By Jing Breaks Into Classic Condiments with First-Ever Chili Crisp Ketchup

Fly By Jing Launches First Ever Chili Crisp Ketchup

Spicy, sweet, and unapologetically bold—the new all-day condiment transforms taste buds and rewrites flavor rules

With the launch of our Chili Crisp Ketchup, we’re excited to bring ketchup back to its little-known Chinese roots by infusing it with heat, heritage, and Sichuan soul.” — Jing Gao , Founder and CEO of Fly By Jing

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fly By Jing , the brand celebrated for introducing Sichuan chili crisp to American tables, unveils the first-ever Chili Crisp Ketchup , giving the classic American condiment a serious, Sichuan-inspired upgrade. Launching today and available exclusively on flybyjing.com, the new, small-batch spicy ketchup is infused with the bold, sensorial flavors of Sichuan and ready to level-up everything from hot dogs to scrambled eggs.The first-of-its-kind condiment takes Fly By Jing’s #1 bestselling Original Sichuan Chili Crisp and swirls it into the familiar tangy-sweet ketchup base to create a spicy, savory, and smooth blend that’s at once both novel and nostalgic. Inspired by and developed with Frankie Gaw of Little Fat Boy , the collaboration echoes the mission of both the James Beard Award-winning content creator and Fly By Jing to impact culture through bold, sensorial flavors. Packaged in a convenient squeeze bottle for effortless drizzling, Fly By Jing’s Chili Crisp Ketchup is a true all-day condiment — just as at home on scrambled eggs and omelets as it is on lunchtime leftovers and seasonal BBQ staples.Despite ketchup’s stronghold on American tables, chili crisp is quickly coming for its crown. While the global ketchup market grows at a steady 3–4% CAGR, the chili crisp category is quick behind, with the category tripling over the past 2 years. Fly By Jing’s new Chili Crisp Ketchup taps into this spicy momentum and asks, “Why not both?” by pairing the time-honored tang of ketchup with savory, tingly Sichuan spice.“We’ve always been inspired by Frankie’s ability to remix nostalgic American eats with Asian flavors,” says Jing Gao, the founder and CEO of Fly By Jing. “With the launch of our Chili Crisp Ketchup, we’re excited to bring ketchup back to its little-known Chinese roots by infusing it with heat, heritage, and Sichuan soul.”To celebrate today’s launch and give New Yorkers a first taste, Fly By Jing is teaming up with the legendary New York Hot Dog King, Dan Rossi, for a one-day-only giveaway. Beginning at noon, the first 200 people to visit the iconic hot dog cart – located outside of the Metropolitan Museum of Art (East 82nd St and 5th Ave) – will receive a free hot dog topped with the new Chili Crisp Ketchup.Fly by Jing has become one of the nation’s most beloved chili crisp brands – layering nuanced Sichuan flavors for maximum cultural impact. Most recently, they’ve been named the winner of the 2025 People Food Awards, 2025 Better Homes & Gardens Food Awards, 2025 SELF Magazine Pantry Awards and are one of Fast Company’s most innovative food companies of 2025. This spring, the brand debuted its line of saucy noodles at Whole Foods Market and unveiled a fresh new look — both initiatives designed to draw attention on retail shelves and further their mission of making flavor-forward, culture-rich meals an everyday experience. In addition to flybyjing.com and Amazon, Fly By Jing’s product portfolio can be found in 11,000 retail doors across the country.About Fly By JingFly By Jing is a full-on flavor arsenal of noodles, sides, and sauces inspired by the soul of Sichuan. Founded by Chef Jing Gao, what began as a personal mission to make chili crisp mainstream has expanded into a gateway for cultural change. Using only real, high-quality ingredients (nothing artificial, ever), they create eye-opening flavors that transform the way you feel about flavor.Igniting a new generation of premium Asian flavors, Fly By Jing has been named a winner of the 2025 People Food Awards, 2025 Better Homes & Gardens Food Awards, 2024 NOSH Best New Products, SELF Magazine’s 2025 and 2024 Pantry Awards, Inc.’s Best in Business Awards, and one of Fast Company’s most innovative food companies in 2025, among others. Fly by Jing can be found in over 11,000 retail doors—including Target, Walmart, Whole Foods Market and Costco. Follow along @flybyjing on Instagram or TikTok.About Little Fat BoyFrankie Gaw is an Asian American food writer and designer creating recipes under Little Fat Boy, turning the American classics of his childhood into nostalgic Asian American recipes that make your tummy full and his ancestors scream. Follow along: @littlefatboyfrankie.

