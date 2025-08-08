Submit Release
NEP Student Discipline Data

Public Districts, ESUs, Special Purpose Schools

The Student Discipline report in both the NEP Secure (legacy portal) and Public Nebraska Education Profile (NEP) website (https://nep.education.ne.gov/) has been updated to include additional data required under Section 79-760.05.

Unmasked data for your district is available through the NEP Secure collection in legacy portal; the report is located in the Other Information section of both sites. The current update reflects 2023–2024 school year data. Data for the 2024–2025 school year will be published when NEP is updated this fall.

