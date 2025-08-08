NEP Student Discipline Data
Public Districts, ESUs, Special Purpose Schools
The Student Discipline report in both the NEP Secure (legacy portal) and Public Nebraska Education Profile (NEP) website (https://nep.education.ne.gov/) has been updated to include additional data required under Section 79-760.05.
Unmasked data for your district is available through the NEP Secure collection in legacy portal; the report is located in the Other Information section of both sites. The current update reflects 2023–2024 school year data. Data for the 2024–2025 school year will be published when NEP is updated this fall.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.