Temporary I-94 ramp closure expected next week in Mandan

BISMARCK, N.D. – The eastbound on-ramp to Interstate 94 from Mandan Avenue is scheduled to close Monday, August 11, from 9 a.m. to approximately 3 p.m. in Mandan. Crews will complete bridge deck sealing work during this time.

In case of inclement weather, the closure will be rescheduled for Tuesday, August 12, during the same hours.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, check out the ND Roads app or visit travel.dot.nd.gov.