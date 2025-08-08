Submit Release
News Search

There were 805 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 412,163 in the last 365 days.

Temporary I-94 ramp closure expected next week in Mandan

BISMARCK, N.D. – The eastbound on-ramp to Interstate 94 from Mandan Avenue is scheduled to close Monday, August 11, from 9 a.m. to approximately 3 p.m. in Mandan. Crews will complete bridge deck sealing work during this time.

In case of inclement weather, the closure will be rescheduled for Tuesday, August 12, during the same hours.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, check out the ND Roads app or visit travel.dot.nd.gov.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Temporary I-94 ramp closure expected next week in Mandan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more