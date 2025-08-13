Savory Snack Products Market to Reach $181.27 Billion by 2029 with 7.6% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Savory Snack Products Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Savory Snack Products Global Market Report 2025 Market Size And Growth?

The market size of savory snack products has experienced robust growth over the past few years. Its expansion from $127.02 billion in 2024 to $135.23 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%, can be linked to several factors. Key among these are the rise in demand for convenience food, the growing trend of snacking, an increase in disposable income and evolving lifestyles, global retail industry expansion, and the surge in urbanization.

Anticipations indicate steady escalation in the savory snacks market in the coming years, projected to surge to ""$181.28 billion in 2029"" with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The anticipated enlargement during the forecasted time frame can be credited to the escalating demand for organic and healthy snacks, augmented liking for premium and exotic flavors, the upward trend in plant-based snack demand, heightened popularity of online retail purchases, and burgeoning demand for gluten-free and low-calorie snack options. Key trends set to mark the forecast period comprise snack blend innovation, novel flavors and textures, eco-friendly and sustainable packaging practices, premium and artisan crafted snacks, and the rituals and occasions surrounding snacking.

Download a free sample of the savory snack products global market report 2025 market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6746&type=smp

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Savory Snack Products Global Market Report 2025 Market?

The burgeoning popularity of easy-to-prepare food products is fuelling the expansion of the savory snack products market. Convenience foods, such as restaurant meals and prepared dishes from grocery stores, are handy for those short on time for shopping, cooking, and tidying up. These products cater to individuals who lack culinary skills or simply do not have the time to pore over and cook recipes from scratch, providing them prepared meals. Thus, the uptick in the usage of convenience food products escalates the need for savory food items. For instance, data from The Hindu Business Line, an Indian commerce paper, illustrates that in July 2022, 79% of Indian families opted for quick meals due to time limitations. Consequently, this growing trend in ready-to-eat foods is propelling the convenience food products market's progression.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Savory Snack Products Global Market Report 2025 Market?

Major players in the Savory Snack Products Global Market Report 2025 include:

• PepsiCo Inc.

• Kellogg Company

• General Mills Inc.

• Calbee Inc.

• ITC Limited

• The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

• Conagra Brands Inc.

• The Kraft Heinz Company

• Mondelez International Inc.

• Nestlé S.A.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Savory Snack Products Global Market Report 2025 Market?

Leading businesses in the savory snack market are concentrating on creating innovative nutritional options. They offer a range of snacks that comply with various dietary restrictions and preferences, such as being vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO, and kosher, aiming to endorse healthier snacking habits. Such snacks are created in adherence to contemporary health and ethical principles. For instance, in August 2023, Rivalz Snacks, a US-based company dedicated to developing nutritious and tasty snack choices for sports lovers and health-conscious people, unveiled their savory stuffed snacks. This product comes in one-ounce single-serving packets with a crunchy outer layer made from vegetables filled with nutritious soft fillings. Available in three different flavors - Late Night Pizza, Extra Chedda' Mac, and Spicy Street Taco, each packet provides 8g of protein, 4g of fiber, and 9g of net carbs. Moreover, they are vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO, and free from synthetic flavors and preservatives. These easy-to-carry packs can be bought from their website and Amazon, and there are plans to make them available in specialty stores later this year.

How Is The Savory Snack Products Global Market Report 2025 Market Segmented?

The savory snack productsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Potato Chips, Extruded Snacks, Popcorn, Nuts and Seeds, Puffed Snacks, Tortillas, Other Products

2) By Flavor: Barbeque, Spice, Beef, Roasted or Toasted, Other Flavors

3) By Distribution Channel: Retailers, Online, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Other Distribution Channels

Subsegments:

1) By Potato Chips: Regular Potato Chips, Kettle-Cooked Potato Chips, Baked Potato Chips, Flavored Potato Chips

2) By Extruded Snacks: Cheese Puffs, Corn Snacks, Rice Snacks

3) By Popcorn: Microwave Popcorn, Ready-to-Eat Popcorn, Flavored Popcorn

4) By Nuts and Seeds: Roasted Nuts, Flavored Nuts, Mixed Nuts, Seeds

5) By Puffed Snacks: Puffed Rice Snacks, Puffed Corn Snacks, Puffed Wheat Snacks

6) By Tortillas: Tortilla Chips, Flour Tortillas, Corn Tortillas

7) By Other Products: Snack Bars, Meat Snacks, Crackers

View the full savory snack products global market report 2025 market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/savory-snack-products-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Savory Snack Products Global Market Report 2025 Market?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Savory Snack Products, North America emerged as the leading region. It is forecasted that Asia-Pacific will witness the most accelerated growth in the coming period. The report encompasses various regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Savory Snack Products Global Market Report 2025 Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Flavoring Syrup And Concentrate Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/flavoring-syrup-and-concentrate-market

Snack Food Packaging Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/snack-food-packaging-global-market-report

Snack Food Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/snack-food-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.