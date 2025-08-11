Attorney Lacey Boulware at Wheaton Family Law Firm Appointed to ISBA Positions

Wheaton, IL Family Law Attorney Lacey Boulware

WHEATON, IL, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mirabella, Kincaid, Frederick & Mirabella, LLC is eager to share that Attorney Lacey Boulware has been appointed to two positions at the Illinois State Bar Association (ISBA), acting as a member of both the Standing Committee on Professional Conduct and the Young Lawyers Division Council. Our firm is proud of Attorney Boulware’s contributions to our legal team since she joined us in 2021, and we are fully confident that she will do great things with the ISBA.

As a member of the ISBA Standing Committee on Professional Conduct, Attorney Boulware reviews the provisions of the Illinois Rules of Professional Conduct, proposing amendments when necessary. In this role, she also advises other attorneys about best practices regarding ethical issues.

Attorney Boulware has also joined the ISBA Young Lawyers Division Council, where she helps attorneys build up connections in their field. The council consists of ISBA members under 37 as well as older attorneys who have been practicing for less than seven years. Attorney Boulware works with the council to develop programs and events for new attorneys, furthering the council’s mission of promoting inclusiveness and recognizing up-and-coming talent.

In addition to her membership with the ISBA, Attorney Boulware is affiliated with other reputable bar associations, including the Will County Bar, the DuPage County Bar, and more. With her history of zealous advocacy, we know that Attorney Boulware will be a great asset to the ISBA.

