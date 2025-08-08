MEC Tertuis Simmers lauds graduates of Contractor Development Programme

On Friday, 8 August 2025, Provincial Minister of Infrastructure Tertuis Simmers handed over certificates to 20 new graduates of the Western Cape Department of Infrastructure’s (DOI) Contractor Development Programme (CDP).

At the graduation ceremony, Minster Simmers said, “Over the past five years, the Contractor Development Programme has successfully trained an average of 100 contractors annually across the Western Cape, and today, we are proud to add 20 more contractors to that growing network.”

The eight-month CDP aims to develop and empower emerging contractors within the engineering and built environment sector. Through targeted skills development and business enhancement initiatives, the programme enables contractors to compete effectively and independently in the open market.

The CDP delivers four key interventions tailored to construction contractors:

Construction information session EXPOs (all contractors)

Structured training (CIDB grade 1-2)

Advanced training and mentoring (CIDB grade 3-5)

Customised training (CIDB grade 1-5)

“This initiative aligns with our Growth for Jobs Strategy which aims to build a thriving provincial economy that is sustainable, resilient, diverse and inclusive. This strategy seeks to generate employment, opportunity, and prosperity for all, instilling confidence and hope in our communities,” Minister Simmers concluded.

Media enqueries:

Melt Botes

Spokesperson to Provincial Minister Tertuis Simmers

Melchior.Botes@westerncape.gov.za

Tel: 021 483 8067

Cell: 082 431 0068

Stephen Heyns

Acting Head of Communication, Department of Infrastructure

stephen.heyns@westerncape.gov.za

Tel: 021 483 0597

