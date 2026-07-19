President Cyril Ramaphosa officiates National Water Access Acceleration Programme in Hammanskraal, 18 Jul

President Cyril Ramaphosa will tomorrow, Saturday, 18 July 2026, officiate the launch of the National Water Access Acceleration Programme to mark Mandela Day in Hammanskraal, Gauteng.

Government, through the Department of Water and Sanitation, has targeted the launch of the programme in rural communities in three provinces: KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and Gauteng.

The National Water Access Acceleration Programme is designed to fast-track practical, sustainable and fit-for-purpose water solutions for communities that continue to lack safe drinking water.

The rollout of decentralised water supply schemes focuses on rural communities in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape, while the commissioning of the Klipdrift plant will significantly boost water treatment capacity in Hammanskraal, which has experienced water shortages in the recent past.

These interventions form part of government’s wider commitment to improving access to basic services.

The initiative is aimed at expanding access to safe and reliable water services for unserved and underserved communities across the country.

A key milestone of the programme is the launch of 67 boreholes, symbolising the 67 years the founding father of our democratic government and global icon, former President Nelson Mandela, dedicated to serving humanity.

The initiative forms part of a broader programme of Mandela Month service delivery activities geared towards the vulnerable in society.

Besides the Gauteng rollout led by President Ramaphosa, simultaneous launches in the form of unveilings will take place at the Nhlengile Spring Water Package Plant in uMzinyathi District Municipality, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Mncwasa Water Scheme in Mqanduli, OR Tambo District Municipality, Eastern Cape.

Details of the officiating in Hammanskraal are as follows:

Date: Saturday, 18 July 2026

Time: 10:00, media to arrive at 09:00

Venue: Klipdrift Water Treatment Plant, Hammanskraal, City of Tshwane

Media accreditation process was handled by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS).

Enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya

Spokesperson to the President

E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za

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