Premier Oscar Mabuyane sends condolences to Eastern Cape House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders Chairperson, Nkosi Mpumalanga Gwadiso

Eastern Cape Provincial Government mourns the passing of Eastern Cape House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders Chairperson, Nkosi Mpumalanga Gwadiso

Eastern Cape Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane, has on behalf of the Eastern Cape Provincial Government expressed profound sadness following the passing of the Chairperson of the Eastern Cape House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders, Nkosi Mpumalanga Gwadiso.

Premier Mabuyane described Nkosi Gwadiso as a distinguished traditional leader whose unwavering commitment to preserving the customs, traditions and cultural heritage of the Eastern Cape earned him the admiration and respect of government, fellow traditional leaders and communities across the province.

"The Eastern Cape has lost a respected leader, a unifier and a custodian of our rich cultural heritage. Nkosi Gwadiso dedicated his life to serving his people with dignity, humility and integrity. His passing leaves a void that will be deeply felt by the institution of traditional leadership and by all those who had the privilege of working alongside him," said Premie Mabuyane.

As Chairperson of the Eastern Cape House of Traditional and Khoisan leaders, Nkosi Gwadiso played a pivotal role in strengthening the relationship between government and traditional leadership, while championing the advancement of rural communities and the preservation of indigenous customs and values. Premier Mabuyane noted that Nkosi Gwadiso firmly believed in the important role traditional leadership continues to play in promoting social cohesion, community development and nation-building.

"He understood the significance of traditional institutions in fostering unity, resolving community challenges and preserving the identity of our people. His leadership was characterised by wisdom, compassion and an unwavering commitment to serving his communities," the Premier added.

On behalf of the Eastern Cape Provincial Government and the people of the province, Premier Mabuyane conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the Gwadiso family, the AmaKhonjwaso Traditional Community, the Eastern Cape House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders, the broader institution of traditional leadership, and everyone whose lives were touched by Nkosi Gwadiso's leadership.

"As we mourn this great loss, we also celebrate a life dedicated to selfless service, unity and the preservation of our cultural heritage. May his legacy continue to inspire present and future generations of traditional leaders to lead with courage, compassion and wisdom”, he said.

Enquiries:

Khuselwa Rantjie - Chief Director: Provincial

Communication Services / Government Spokesperson

Cell: 081 028 8841

Email: Khuselwa.Rantjie@ecotp.gov.za