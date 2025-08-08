NEBRASKA, August 8 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

MJ Lierman, Nebraska Task Force One PIO, 402-326-1348

Gov. Pillen Meets with Members of Nebraska Task Force One

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen met with members of Nebraska Task Force One (NE-TF1), who were activated to assist in recovery efforts resulting from the deadly floods in central Texas, as well as the recent explosion at the Horizon Biofuels plant in Fremont. The meeting provided the Governor with an opportunity to personally thank members of the group, most of whom responded to both incidents.

Fifteen members of NE-FT1 were on hand for the Governor’s visit at the team’s headquarters in Lincoln. Referring to them as the “best of the best,” Gov. Pillen expressed his appreciation for their skills, training, and dedication to completing what were two very difficult missions.

“I can’t imagine the challenges and the reliance that you have to have when you are doing those kinds of tough things,” Gov. Pillen told the group. “My main goal this morning was to be able to look at everybody eye to eye and say a gigantic thank you on behalf of all Nebraskans.”

In addition to the membership from NE-TF1, Chief Dave Engler and other leadership from Lincoln Fire and Rescue were on hand for the Governor’s visit. Director Erv Portis represented the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

Gov. Pillen authorized the activation of NE-TF1 to Texas, just a few days after the July 4 floods. The Nebraska team worked alongside other state emergency management agencies as members conducted day-long search operations. Their deployment lasted 10 days. Forty-five members took part, including two canine teams.

In Fremont, 14 team members were activated to assist other local rescue response crews at the site of the wood pellet plant, which continued to burn following the explosion.

Ashley Engler, program manager for NE-TF1, went to both locations. On behalf of the team, she thanked Gov. Pillen for his visit.

“We appreciate that the Governor was able to come and meet with some of our team members. Nebraska Task Force One is very proud to have the ability to respond to communities in Nebraska and across the nation when agencies request our assistance. Being able to help people is why we do what we do.”

This morning, Gov. Pillen gave a challenge coin to each of the NE-TF1 members who were present. He also toured the facility and had the opportunity to see the type of equipment used when the team is deployed to various locations.