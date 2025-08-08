VideoProc Converter AI Updated: New AI Vocal Remover, AV1 & ProRes Codecs, Flexible Compression Options

VideoProc Converter AI

VideoProc Converter AI v8.3 (Windows) and v7.8 (Mac) are available: new AI Vocal Remover, AV1 & ProRes codec support, and flexible compression options.

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digiarty Software released VideoProc Converter AI v8.3 for Windows and v7.8 for macOS, marking a major update to its flagship AI-powered video processing software. This release introduces a suite of powerful features, including an AI-based vocal remover, expanded support for AV1 and ProRes codecs in AI video enhancer tools, and smarter compression options for optimized file output for content creators, media archivists, and professional editors.

The new release highlights two headline enhancements: the debut of a “Vocal Remover” tool in the Audio AI module and expanded codec support in Super Resolution, Frame Interpolation, and Stabilization, including AV1 for efficient compression and ProRes for high-quality post-production workflows. Together, these additions enable users to produce cleaner audio, generate smaller yet sharper video files, and maintain the flexibility needed for downstream editing in professional environments.

The update is tailored for a broad range of users. The following enhancements further expand the software’s capabilities across audio processing, video editing, compression, and format conversion.

1. AI Vocal Removal Unlocks Creative Freedom

The newly added “Vocal Remover” feature allows users to separate voice and music tracks with a single click, powered by advanced AI models trained to detect and extract frequency patterns with precision. Allowing users to either keep vocals or isolate instrumentals, this function caters to a wide range of needs. Karaoke enthusiasts can easily generate backing tracks without relying on hard-to-find instrumental versions. Video editors and podcasters can remove unwanted human voice in recordings for further refinement, while musicians can isolate acapellas for sampling, remixing, or creative production.

By integrating this tool into its Audio AI suite, VideoProc Converter AI reinforces its position as an all-in-one media solution that simplifies traditionally complex audio and video enhancement workflows.

2. AV1 and ProRes Expand Export Possibilities

With version 8.3, Digiarty has also extended support for AV1 and ProRes video codecs in the export settings of three flagship AI modules: Super Resolution, Frame Interpolation, and Stabilization. This enhancement allows users to choose between two highly efficient encoding strategies tailored to different production goals.

AV1 delivers maximum compression efficiency with minimal quality loss, making it ideal for users aiming to produce high-quality videos with reduced file sizes for streaming, sharing, and archiving. ProRes, widely adopted in professional editing workflows, offers high-fidelity outputs that preserve visual detail during post-production, such as color grading and effects compositing. Together, these additions empower both casual users and professional editors to tailor their exports with greater precision and confidence.

3. Smarter Compression with More Codec Choices

The Compress tool within the Toolbox has also received an important upgrade, now supporting AV1, HEVC (H.265), and H.264 codecs. Among them, H.264 is the most compatible codec, HEVC can save more space than H.264, while AV1 delivers the best visual quality at the same file size as H.264 and HEVC.

This level of codec flexibility is particularly beneficial for users managing large media libraries or distributing content across various platforms and devices. Whether aiming for the smallest possible file size or the highest playback compatibility, users can achieve an ideal balance between quality and file size.

4. Broader AV1 Support across Conversion and DVD Modules

Beyond AI and compression tools, the update broadens AV1 integration into the Video Converter and DVD modules. This extended support allows users to convert existing videos and physical discs with a better compression ratio, gaining adoption across browsers, streaming services, and hardware.

5. Image AI Receives DPI Metadata Fix

Version 8.3 resolves a DPI metadata issue to ensure that exported PNGs now include accurate DPI information, which guarantees correct physical display sizes across devices and eliminates unexpected scaling issues in print or design software.



Pricing and Availability

VideoProc Converter AI v8.3 (Windows) and v7.8 (Mac) are available now. Existing users can update to the latest version free of charge, while new users can access a trial version with full functionality for a limited time. The software is available for download at https://www.videoproc.com/video-converting-software/

About Digiarty Software

Founded in 2006, Digiarty Software is a pioneer in multimedia software development, offering solutions for video processing, DVD backup, AI image enhancement, and more. With millions of users in over 180 countries, the company continues to deliver performance-driven tools that empower creators and streamline digital workflows across industries. For more information, please visit https://www.videoproc.com/.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.