Primo Biotech and Anbogen Therapeutics Forge Co-Develop Precision Radioligand for Solid Tumors Diagnosis and Therapy

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Primo Biotechnology Co., Ltd., a pioneering developer of Radioligand Drug Conjugates (RDCs), announced today the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with AnBogen Therapeutics, Inc., a prominent biotech firm specializing in novel drug development. The two companies will jointly develop and manufacture an innovative peptide-based radioligand therapeutic, targeting solid tumors diagnosis and treatment — a significant step in advancing precision oncology.This collaboration centers on the application of Peptide-Drug Conjugates (PDCs) technology. AnBogen brings deep expertise in peptide engineering and chelator-linking chemistry, while Primo leads in radiopharmaceutical R&D, offering comprehensive capabilities in drug development, clinical translation, and manufacturing. Guided by a shared commitment to mutual benefit, the two parties will jointly conduct a proof-of-concept (PoC) study to assess the feasibility and clinical potential for treating solid tumors.Dr. Ya-Yao Huang, CEO of Primo Biotech, stated:"Primo is actively building a robust pipeline of radiopharmaceuticals for both diagnostic and therapeutic applications. Given the high technical and regulatory barriers in this field, we are also expanding into radiopharmaceutical CRO and CDMO services. Our goal is to offer a fully integrated, one-stop solution to accelerate the path from innovation to market. This collaboration with AnBogen strengthens our mission and will help speed up the development and commercialization of next-generation therapeutics"Dr. Tsu-An Hsu, CEO of AnBogen, also commented:" Our therapy leverages the high specificity between peptides and tumor receptors to accurately target a wide range of solid tumors. By combining this approach with radioactive isotopes, we can deliver precise treatment directly to cancer cells while minimizing damage to healthy tissue. This innovative method has the potential to significantly improve both the safety and effectiveness of cancer treatment.”Under the MoU, both companies will collaborate on the research and development of novel peptide-based radioligand therapeutics and provide the necessary technical and clinical resources to support the initiative. The initial phase will focus on PoC validation, with future strategic partnership terms with project structure to be determined based on the study’s outcomes.This collaboration reflects both companies’ commitment to advancing precision medicine and reinforces Taiwan’s growing visibility and competitiveness in the global radiopharmaceutical development landscape.About AnBogen Therapeutics, Inc.AnBogen Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotech company dedicated to designing and developing precision oncology therapies to improve patients' lives. Founded by a group of exceptional scientists committed to bridging the gap between research and clinical development. Our mission is to create breakthrough science that transforms the lives of cancer patients.About Primo Biotechnology Co., Ltd.Primo Biotechnology Co., Ltd., a leading biotech company specializing in the development and manufacturing of radiopharmaceuticals, continues to drive innovation in precision cancer care. With internationally certified facilities and cutting-edge expertise, Primo is committed to advancing molecular imaging and targeted therapy technologies that offer new hope and improved outcomes for cancer patients worldwide. Headquartered in Taipei, Primo collaborates with both domestic and international partners to accelerate progress in precision oncology, leveraging its capabilities in drug development, clinical translation, and GMP manufacturing to support next-generation therapeutics. For more information, please visit https://primobt.com and follow Primo Biotech on Facebook and LinkedIn.

