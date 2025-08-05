Primo Biotechnology and Terthera B.V. Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Terbium-161 Radioligand Therapies

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Primo Biotechnology Co., Ltd., a pioneering developer of radiopharmaceuticals, today announced a strategic partnership with Terthera B.V. , a radionuclide production-focused company based in The Netherlands. Under the agreement, Terthera will supply Primo with high-purity, non-carrier-added (NCA), GMP-grade Terbium-161 (Tb-161), a next-generation therapeutic radionuclide. Primo has also secured exclusive distribution rights for Tb-161 in Taiwan. This collaboration aims to accelerate the clinical adoption of radioligand therapy (RLT) using this novel isotope to improve treatment options for cancer patients.Tb-161 is gaining attention for its enhanced therapeutic profile compared to Lutetium-177 (Lu-177), the current standard in radioligand therapies. While both isotopes share similar physical properties, Tb-161 offers key advantages, including higher-energy beta emissions (154 keV vs. 133 keV) and the production of Auger and conversion electrons. Suggested by early research, these characteristics enable more precise destruction of micrometastatic tumor cells, with reduced toxicity to surrounding healthy tissue—particularly in sensitive organs such as the kidneys and salivary glands.Recent preclinical studies have demonstrated that Tb-161, when paired with tumor-targeting ligands such as gastrin-releasing peptide receptor (GRPR) analogs, holds strong potential in the treatment of cancers characterized by its micrometastasis—including prostate, breast, and lung cancers.“Partnering with Terthera enables us to integrate Tb-161 into our clinical and manufacturing pipeline,” said Dr. Ya-Yao Huang, CEO of Primo Biotechnology. “This aligns with our mission to deliver more precise and effective cancer treatments to patients in Taiwan and beyond.”With this partnership, Primo will leverage its full-stack capabilities in radiopharmaceutical R&D, clinical translation, and GMP manufacturing to lead the introduction of Tb-161-based therapies to the Taiwanese market.About TerThera B.V.TerThera is a radionuclide production-focused company based in The Netherlands. The founders and staff of TerThera have decades of experience in the nuclear medicine industry and are highly dedicated to bringing the innovative radionuclide Terbium-161 (Tb-161) to the clinic. TerThera is building a global platform including GMP production facilities in Europe, USA and Asia to meet the growing demand for radionuclides in RLT. For more information, please visite https://www.terthera.com/ About Primo Biotechnology Co., Ltd.Primo Biotechnology Co., Ltd., a leading biotech company specializing in the development and manufacturing of radiopharmaceuticals, continues to drive innovation in precision cancer care. With internationally certified facilities and cutting-edge expertise, Primo is committed to advancing molecular imaging and targeted therapy technologies that offer new hope and improved outcomes for cancer patients worldwide. Headquartered in Taipei, Primo collaborates with both domestic and international partners to accelerate progress in precision oncology, leveraging its capabilities in drug development, clinical translation, and GMP manufacturing to support next-generation therapeutics. For more information, please visit https://primobt.com and follow Primo Biotech on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.