Advancing Early Detection: PSMA PET and Biomarkers Redefine Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Taiwan’s National Health Insurance data, 9,858 new cases of prostate cancer and 1,897 related deaths were recorded in 2024, making it the third most common cancer among men and the fastest-growing malignancy in recent years.Prof. Yen-Chuan Ou, Superintendent of the Research and Innovation Center at Tung’s Taichung MetroHarbor Hospital , emphasized that the incidence of prostate cancer is closely associated with age—men over 40 are at increasing risk, and the likelihood rises steadily with age.“Early detection and personalized precision treatment are key to improving therapeutic outcomes and patients’ quality of life,” Prof. Ou noted.New Diagnostic Breakthroughs: PSMA PET and Biomarkers in the SpotlightTo advance the clinical adoption of precision medicine, the symposium “Advances in Precision Diagnosis for Suspected Prostate Cancer: A Comprehensive Symposium on PSMA PET Imaging and Biomarkers” was held on November 8, co-organized by the Taiwan Innovative Medical Association and the Taiwan Urological Association.The event brought together leading clinicians, researchers, and industry experts from across Taiwan to exchange the latest insights on diagnostic technologies and clinical evidence.The symposium was chaired by Prof. Ou, and featured presentations from Dr. Tzu-Ping Lin, Dr. Chia-Chen Hung, Dr. Neng-Chuan Tseng, Prof. Ke-Hung Tsui, Prof. Kuan-Chou Chen, Dr. Mu-Chiao Tung, Dr. Hao-Wei Chen, and Dr. Chih-Ping HuangDiscussions covered the clinical value of PSMA PET imaging, micro-ultrasound, and the Prostate Health Index (PHI) as emerging tools for comprehensive diagnostic assessment.PSCAN Clinical Study Highlights: 18F-PSMA-1007 Improves Diagnostic AccuracyProf. Ou and Dr. Hung presented findings from the ongoing PSCAN clinical trial at Tungs’ Hospital, which evaluates the use of 18F-PSMA-1007 in patients with PSA levels between 4–20 ng/mL suspected of having prostate cancer.Preliminary results show that 18F-PSMA-1007 significantly improves biopsy success rates, reduces the need for repeat invasive procedures, and provides high-resolution imaging with diagnostic accuracy comparable to 3-Tesla MRI.Dr. Neng-Chuan Tseng, also shared his clinical experience in interpreting PSMA PET scans and compared the characteristics of Ga-68 and F-18–labeled PSMA tracers. He noted that 18F-PSMA-1007 offers superior image clarity, distribution stability, and operational convenience, providing clinicians with a more reliable diagnostic tool for patients with suspected prostate cancer.Building Consensus on Early Detection and Promoting Clinical Precision MedicineExperts reached a consensus that, with the rising incidence of prostate cancer, it is critical to incorporate prostate cancer screening into Taiwan’s national cancer prevention program and to strengthen early diagnostic interventions.The integration of PSMA PET imaging and multi-dimensional biomarkers is expected to enhance diagnostic accuracy and support better-informed clinical decision-making, enabling earlier and more personalized treatments that can improve both treatment outcomes and quality of life.The symposium underscored Taiwan’s advancing capabilities in precision medicine and highlighted the nation’s ongoing commitment to early cancer detection and personalized care for men’s health.

