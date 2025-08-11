Swasher Pro Successfully Launches on Kickstarter

A lady enjoying Swasher Swasher generating tornado

100% funded within the first 5 hours, this natural air purification breakthrough is now live on Kickstarter

HEPA filters trap dust. Swasher Pro washes it away. It’s time to clean smarter — for your health, and the planet.” — SUNUN LEE, CEO

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “HEPA filters trap dust. Swasher Pro washes it away. It’s time to clean smarter — for your health, and the planet.” — Team Swasher

Swasher Pro, a next-generation air purifier from Korea, has launched on Kickstarter — and it’s already captured the attention of clean air seekers around the globe. The campaign reached 100% funding in less than 24 hours, proving that more people are ready to ditch disposable filters for a cleaner, quieter, and more sustainable solution.

Swasher Pro uses nothing but water to purify the air. At its core is a unique dual-vortex system that spins air and water together, naturally capturing everything from ultrafine dust (PM0.01) to smoke, viruses, odors, pollen, and more. Unlike traditional purifiers, there are no HEPA filters to replace — ever.

Nature-Inspired Technology, Built for Modern Life

Swasher Pro’s advanced electrostatic and vortex system gently attracts and traps airborne pollutants into water. No incineration, no disposable parts — just clean air, the natural way. It’s designed to work with all kinds of water — even tap, rainwater, muddy water, or seawater — and requires only 900ml to operate.

While HEPA filters often cost $20–40 each and degrade over time, Swasher Pro costs just $0.5/month to run, making it not only eco-friendly but budget-friendly too. And with whisper-quiet performance (as low as 25dB in Sleep Mode), it purifies without disturbing your peace.

Smart, Elegant, and Effortless

Swasher Pro features intuitive touch controls, mood lighting, and a compact design that fits in any space. Its Auto Mode constantly senses air quality and adjusts purification power automatically — delivering powerful performance with zero hassle.

Cleaning is easy, too. Just rinse the water tank under running water. No tools, no detergent, no hidden maintenance.

A Breath of Fresh Air — Literally and Ethically

Where most purifiers contribute to pollution through filter waste, Swasher Pro takes a different path. It doesn’t burn or bury dust — it washes it away. Every breath you take is a vote for a cleaner planet.

“Just like the water we drink every day, we believe the air we breathe should be fresh and pure,” said Sunun LEE, founder of Swasher.

“That’s why we created Swasher — an air purifier that cleans with a swirling motion of water, no complex filters required.

It works without chemicals or ozone, and maintenance is refreshingly simple.

With a minimalist design and intuitive use, Swasher offers the simplest way to bring clean air into your space.”

Early backers can enjoy exclusive discounts of up to 31% off. The campaign runs for 30 days, offering a rare chance to join a growing movement toward smarter, greener air.

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/swasher-pro/swasher-pro-purifies-air-with-a-spinning-water-tornado

________________________________________

About Swasher

Swasher is a clean-tech startup founded to challenge the conventional air purifier industry. Based in South Korea, the team behind Swasher believes the air we breathe shouldn’t come at the cost of future pollution. By blending nature’s principles with practical innovation, Swasher creates purification systems that are as kind to the environment as they are to your lungs.

Now on Kickstarter: SWASHER PRO - Purifies Air with a Spinning Water Tornado

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.